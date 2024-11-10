Home
DH Evening Brief: Army officer killed in gunfight with terrorists in J&K; PM Modi raises 'Ek rahoge toh safe rahoge' slogan in Jharkhand

Here are the top stories this evening
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 10 November 2024, 13:19 IST

Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 | 'Ek rahoge toh safe rahoge,' PM Modi alleges Congress-JMM pitting OBC sub-castes against each other

Alleging that the Congress-JMM coalition wanted to divide OBCs by pitting sub-castes against each other, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday told an election rally in Jharkhand 'ek rahoge toh safe rahoge' (be united to be safe). Read more

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | Here's what the Maha Vikas Aghadi promises in its manifesto

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday released the Maha Vikas Aghadi's manifesto for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections. Read more

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | Mahayuti allies to decide on CM face after polls: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said the ruling Mahayuti in Maharashtra will retain power with full majority and a decision on who will be the chief minister will be taken by the alliance partners after the state polls. Read more

Justice Sanjiv Khanna to be sworn in as 51st CJI on November 11

Justice Sanjiv Khanna, who has been part of several landmark Supreme Court judgements such as scrapping the electoral bonds scheme and upholding abrogation of Article 370, will be sworn in as the 51st Chief Justice of India on Monday. Read more

In over 17 years, five Indian full service carriers bid adieu; Air India to be alone in the league

When Vistara folds up into the Air India Group on Monday, the number of full service carriers in the fast-growing Indian aviation space will come down to just one from five in a span of over 17 years. Read more

A true Sikh can never be Khalistani, India's Sikhs stand with tricolour: Hindu Sikh Global Forum

Amid the ongoing row between India and Canada over the Khalistan issue, President of Hindu Sikh Global Forum, Tarvinder Singh Marwah said that Indian Sikhs stand with the tricolour and never support Khalistanis. Read more

J&K nursing students at Karnataka college allege they were asked to 'trim beards'

Few students from Jammu and Kashmir enrolled under PMSSS (PM's special scholarship scheme) in Government nursing school of Holenarsipur in Hassan district have reportedly written a letter to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah alleging that they were forced to shave their beards before being allowed into clinical lab of the college. Read more

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | Here's what the BJP promises in its Sankalp Patra

Union Home Minister and veteran BJP leader Amit Shah on Sunday released the party's 'Sankalp Patra' or manifesto in Mumbai for the upcoming assembly elections in Maharashtra. Read more

'Almost got trafficked': Fake Ola cab picks up woman at Bengaluru airport in harrowing incident

In a viral tweet on X, a woman recounted a harrowing attempt to extort money from her by a 'fake' Ola cab driver who had picked her up at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport. Read more

Published 10 November 2024, 13:19 IST
India News

