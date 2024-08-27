DH Evening Brief | As 'Nabanna Abhijan' protestors clash with police, BJP calls 12-hr strike; SC grants bail to K Kavitha in excise policy case

Police on Tuesday lathicharged, used water cannons and tear gas to disperse agitators at Howrah Bridge's Kolkata end and near Santragachhi Railway station on Kona Expressway as protestors attempted to break through police barricades in an effort to to reach the state secretariat, Nabanna.
K Kavitha
Credit: PTI Photo
The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted bail to BRS leader and Telangana MLC K Kavitha in the cases linked to the alleged Delhi's liquor policy scam.
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.
Credit: PTI File Photo
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said that he would take sides and won't let 'Miya' Muslims "take over" Assam.
TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee.
Credit: PTI Photo
Accusing West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of shielding those involved in the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata, the BJP on Tuesday called her a “dictator” and demanded her resignation to ensure a fair probe into the matter.
Mohanlal.
Credit: PTI Photo
The entire leadership of Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), including its president famed actor Mohanlal, has decided to quit close on the heels of the sexual allegations against many in the leadership.
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.
Credit: PTI Photo
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj which collapsed in Sindhudurg district a day ago was built by the Navy, but the state government has now decided to install a bigger statue there.
Representative image of a hospital ward.
Credit: PTI File Photo
Another horrific incident of gangrape of a 15-year-old minor in the premises of government-run hospital in Jodhpur has come to light, with the police said to have detained two accused, one of whom was earlier employed at the hospital.
Russia's President Vladimir Putin talks to India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Credit: Reuters Photo
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin, as he shared his "insights" from his recent visit to Ukraine and reiterated India's firm commitment to supporting an early, abiding and peaceful resolution of the conflict with Ukraine.
A security personnel keeps vigil as a team of the Election Commission of India (ECI) visited Srinagar.
Credit: PTI Photo
Several former members of the banned Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday filed nomination papers to contest the Assembly polls in the Union Territory as independent candidates.
Elephant. Representative image.
Credit: iStock Images
Namibia plans to cull 723 wild animals, including 83 elephants, and to distribute the meat to people struggling to feed themselves because of a severe drought across southern Africa, the environment ministry said.
