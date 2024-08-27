Home
DH Evening Brief | As 'Nabanna Abhijan' protestors clash with police, BJP calls 12-hr strike; SC grants bail to K Kavitha in excise policy case

Here are the top stories this evening.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 27 August 2024, 13:36 IST

Police use tear gas, water cannons to stop ‘Nabanna Abhijan’ protestors, BJP calls 12-hr strike

Police on Tuesday lathicharged, used water cannons and tear gas to disperse agitators at Howrah Bridge's Kolkata end and near Santragachhi Railway station on Kona Expressway as protestors attempted to break through police barricades in an effort to to reach the state secretariat, Nabanna.

Supreme Court grants bail to BRS leader K Kavitha in CBI, ED cases related to Delhi excise policy 'scam'

The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted bail to BRS leader and Telangana MLC K Kavitha in the cases linked to the alleged Delhi's liquor policy scam.

I will take sides, won't let 'Miya' Muslims take over Assam: CM Himanta

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said that he would take sides and won't let 'Miya' Muslims "take over" Assam.

Kolkata rape-murder: BJP demands Mamata's polygraph test, condemns lathi charge on Nabanna protestors

Accusing West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of shielding those involved in the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata, the BJP on Tuesday called her a “dictator” and demanded her resignation to ensure a fair probe into the matter.

Governing body members of AMMA including president Mohanlal quit, more actors may face cases

The entire leadership of Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), including its president famed actor Mohanlal, has decided to quit close on the heels of the sexual allegations against many in the leadership.

Collapsed statue of Shivaji Maharaj was built by Navy; government to install bigger one there: Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj which collapsed in Sindhudurg district a day ago was built by the Navy, but the state government has now decided to install a bigger statue there.

After Kolkata horror, now minor gang-raped in Jodhpur govt hospital; 2 arrested

Another horrific incident of gangrape of a 15-year-old minor in the premises of government-run hospital in Jodhpur has come to light, with the police said to have detained two accused, one of whom was earlier employed at the hospital.

Narendra Modi speaks to Vladimir Putin, shares insights on Ukraine visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin, as he shared his "insights" from his recent visit to Ukraine and reiterated India's firm commitment to supporting an early, abiding and peaceful resolution of the conflict with Ukraine.

J&K Assembly polls: Several former members of banned Jamaat-e-Islami file nominations

Several former members of the banned Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday filed nomination papers to contest the Assembly polls in the Union Territory as independent candidates.

Namibia to cull 723 wild animals, including 83 elephants, to feed people affected by drought

Namibia plans to cull 723 wild animals, including 83 elephants, and to distribute the meat to people struggling to feed themselves because of a severe drought across southern Africa, the environment ministry said.

India News

