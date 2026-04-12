<h2>Asha Bhosle: A vocal shapeshifter who not just survived evolving trends but often dictated them</h2>.<p>If the history of Indian playback singing were a landscape, Lata Mangeshkar would be the steady Himalayan peaks. But Asha Bhosle? Asha was the river — unpredictable, occasionally turbulent, and capable of changing course to carve through any terrain. To call her a 'songster' is a polite understatement; she was a vocal shapeshifter who did not just survive the evolving trends of Bollywood, she often dictated them.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/entertainment/asha-bhosle-a-vocal-shapeshifter-who-not-just-survived-evolving-trends-but-often-dictated-them-3965292">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Why US-Iran peace talks ended in stalemate</h2>.<p>Despite discussing the topic for 21 hours straight, both teams from United States and Iran reached a stalemate regarding the ongoing conflict that has pushed the entire West Asian region on the brink.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/us/why-us-iran-peace-talks-ended-in-stalemate-3965202-3965202">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Potential ban looms over Rajasthan Royals manager for using phone in dugout</h2>.<p>Rajasthan Royals' long-time team manager Romi Bhinder has courted controversy after TV cameras caught him using a mobile phone in the team dugout during their IPL match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/potential-ban-looms-over-rajasthan-royals-manager-for-using-phone-in-dugout-3965136">Read more</a></p>.<h2>From fake PAN cards to forged passports: J&K police unravels LeT's pan-India logistical web</h2>.<p>Widening its crackdown on the inter-state network of the Lashkar-e-Taiba terror group, the Jammu and Kashmir Police, in coordination with central intelligence agencies, has detained several people from Haryana and Rajasthan for allegedly facilitating the acquisition of fraudulent identities, including passports, by terrorists.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/jammu-and-kashmir/from-fake-pan-cards-to-forged-passports-jk-police-unravels-lets-pan-india-logistical-web-3965284">Read more</a></p>.<h2>West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | BJP wants to carry out delimitation exercise to trifurcate Bengal: Mamata Banerjee</h2>.<p>West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday alleged that the BJP government at the Centre wants to carry out a delimitation exercise to trifurcate the state.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/west-bengal/west-bengal-assembly-elections-2026-bjp-wants-to-carry-out-delimitation-exercise-to-trifurcate-bengal-mamata-banerjee-3965276">Read more</a></p>.<h2>China sets up new county in Xinjiang near PoK, Afghan border</h2>.<p>China has set up a new county in its volatile Xinjiang province near Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and the Afghanistan border in an apparent move to beef up security along the narrow Wakhan Corridor to curb infiltration of Uyghur separatist militants.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/asia/china-sets-up-new-county-in-xinjiang-near-pok-afghan-border-3965293">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Zero-tolerance policy': TCS suspends Nashik employees accused of sexual harassment, religious conversion</h2>.<p>Amid sensational cases of sexual harassment and religious conversion emerging from TCS Nashik, the IT major on Sunday said it has a zero-tolerance policy towards harassment and coercion of any form.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra/zero-tolerance-policy-tcs-suspends-nashik-employees-accused-of-sexual-harassment-religious-conversion-3965417">Read more</a></p>.<h2>US ‘failed' to win Iran’s trust, says chief Iranian negotiator</h2>.<p>The United States "failed" to win Iran's trust during historic negotiations in Pakistan aimed at resolving the West Asia conflict, the top Iranian negotiator said on Sunday.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/middle-east/us-failed-to-win-irans-trust-says-chief-iranian-negotiator-3965357">Read more</a></p>.<h2>12 more Indian fishermen arrested for alleged poaching by Sri Lankan Navy</h2>.<p>At least 12 more Indian fishermen have been arrested and their trawler confiscated by the Sri Lankan Navy for alleged poaching in Sri Lankan waters.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/12-more-indian-fishermen-arrested-for-alleged-poaching-by-sri-lankan-navy-3965413">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Deceased Kerala student abused, teachers called him 'slum dog'</h2>.<p>The death of a dental student in Kerala, suspected to be by suicide, has triggered protest against a section of teachers who allegedly called him a 'slum dog' and 'rabid dog' apart from racist remarks.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala/deceased-kerala-dental-student-faced-abuse-teachers-called-him-slum-dog-family-alleges-3965416">Read more</a></p>