DH Evening Brief: Assam CM calls for case against Rahul Gandhi; New Ram idol to be called 'Balak Ram'

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma instructs DGP to register case against Rahul Gandhi
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday instructed the DGP to register a case against Rahul Gandhi for provoking the crowd. This comes after the Congress claimed that he was "not allowed" to interact with students of a private university in Meghalaya as part of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra at the "instructions" of the Union Home minister.
Ayodhya: New Ram Lalla idol to be known as 'Balak Ram'
The new Ram Lalla idol consecrated at the grand temple here on January 22 will be known as 'Balak Ram' as it depicts the deity as a five-year-old boy in a standing posture.
Mira Road clashes: Bulldozer action initiated following violence over Ram mandir rally in Mumbai
Illegal constructions were targeted by bulldozers in Mumbai's Mira Road on Tuesday, multiple media reports said, a day after clashes between two communities broke out in the area ahead of the consecration ceremony of the Ram mandir in Ayodhya.
Parliament security: 140 CISF personnel deployed ahead of Budget Session
A contingent of 140 CISF personnel has been deployed at the Parliament complex as part of the new measure to frisk the visitors and their baggage from the Budget Session that commences from January 31, official sources said.
Shame that we don't know what happened to Netaji till date, says Mamata
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said it is a shame for the nation that even after so many years of the disappearance of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, people do not know what happened to the leader nor do they have the date of his death.
Rs 16 cr in a month: Cong's crowdfunding yet to pick up pace
Over a month has gone by but the Congress' online crowdfunding is yet to pick up pace, with the party managing just Rs 16 crore so far from around three lakh donors, triggering concerns within party ranks.
Myanmar army plane skids off runway in Mizoram Airport, 8 injured
A plane belonging to the Myanmar army crash landed at Lengpui airport in the outskirts of Mizoram's capital Aizawl, on Tuesday morning, injuring eight onboard.
India overtakes Hong Kong as world’s fourth-largest stock market
The combined value of shares listed on Indian exchanges reached $4.33 trillion as of Monday’s close, versus $4.29 trillion for Hong Kong, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That makes India the fourth-biggest equity market globally.
Byju’s to slash $22 billion valuation by 90% to raise fresh funds
Byju’s, once counted among the world’s most valuable startups, is seeking to raise funds at a discount of more than 90 per cent from its previous round to alleviate its financial problems.
India's Zee slides 30%, Sony deal collapse stokes worries about its prospects
Shares in India's Zee Entertainment plunged by as much as 30% on Tuesday, set for their worst day ever, after the collapse of its $10 billion (approx Rs 831,25 crores) merger with Sony's local unit fanned concern that it will fail to thrive.