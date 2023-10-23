JOIN US
Home

DH Evening Brief: At least 13 killed as two trains collide in Bangladesh; Legendary Indian spinner Bishan Singh Bedi no more

Here are the top stories this evening.
Last Updated 23 October 2023, 12:46 IST

At least 13 killed, several injured as two trains collide in Bangladesh

At least 13 people were killed and several others injured on Monday when a passenger train collided with a freight train in Bangladesh, officials said. Read more

Legendary Indian spinner Bishan Singh Bedi passes away at 77

Bishan Singh Bedi, former India captain and one of the greatest left-arm spinners, died on Monday at the age of 77 after battling prolonged illness. Read more

Wearing hijab allowed in exams, says Karnataka higher education minister M C Sudhakar

Candidates in Karnataka will be allowed to wear hijabs to competitive and recruitment-related exams, state higher education minister M C Sudhakar has said. Read more

Cheap politics: Tharoor criticises circulation of his cropped image with TMC MP Mahua Moitra

Congress Working Committee member Shashi Tharoor on Monday criticised the circulation of cropped images showing him with Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, calling it an act of "cheap politics". Read more

Students detained as they try to hold protest near Israeli embassy in Delhi

Police on Monday detained some students as they tried to hold a protest near the Israeli embassy here in support of Palestine, officials said. Read more

Even bad Constitution turns out to be good if those running it are good, says CJI, quotes Ambedkar

However bad a Constitution may be, it may turn out to be good if those responsible for its functioning happen to be a “good lot,” Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud said while citing B R Ambedkar and hailing his idea of constitutionalism as being responsible for dismantling deeply entrenched caste hierarchy in India. Read more

'Aap waise bohat...': Russian YouTuber harassed on camera while vlogging in Delhi's Sarojini Nagar

A Russian YouTuber, who goes by the name 'Koko in India', was harassed in Delhi's Sarojini Nagar while vlogging. The video of the incident has gone viral, reported India Today. Watch video

Israel bombards Gaza as war spreads to other fronts

Israel bombarded Gaza with more air strikes on Monday ahead of an anticipated ground operation into the besieged Palestinian enclave as the United Nations warned that civilians were running out of places to seek shelter. Read more

Comeback kid Nawaz Sharif is not what Pakistan needs

Nawaz Sharif, who in the past has served as prime minister three times, returned home Saturday after living in London in self-imposed exile for nearly four years. He’d left in 2019 after being granted bail to access medical treatment following his corruption conviction a year earlier, and is now his party’s prime ministerial candidate for next year’s election. Read more

Mood swing: Global producers in US hunt for China alternatives

Surveys now show US business leaders are eager to cut back their China exposure and are shifting investment to other, friendlier countries. This is a radical shift from the days when offshoring production to China was rewarded by Wall Street and investor calls often highlighted multi-million-dollar expansions in the world’s second-largest economy. Read more

(Published 23 October 2023, 12:46 IST)
India NewsWorld news

