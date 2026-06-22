DH Evening Brief | At least 15 students killed in fire at Lucknow building; 'All rebels are dhurandhar': Eknath Shinde after pulling 6 Uddhav Sena's MPs

<h2>At least 15 students killed in major fire at 3-storey building in Lucknow's Aliganj</h2>.<p>At least 15 students have been killed in a massive fire which broke at a three-storey commercial building in Lucknow on Monday afternoon while seven have been admitted to the hospital, an official said.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttar-pradesh/at-least-12-students-killed-in-major-fire-at-3-storey-commercial-building-in-lucknows-aliganj-4048053">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'All rebels are dhurandhar': Eknath Shinde hails Operation Tiger as 6 Uddhav MPs join his Shiv Sena faction</h2>.<p>Six Lok Sabha MPs from the Shiv Sena (UBT) on Monday joined the ruling Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, marking a major setback for the Uddhav Thackeray-led outfit and formalising a split in its parliamentary wing.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra/all-rebels-are-dhurandhar-ekanth-shinde-after-pulling-six-uddhav-mps-into-sena-fold-4048224">Read more</a></p>.<h2>UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer announces resignation amid pressure from Labour Party</h2>.<p>Keir Starmer on Monday announced his resignation as the British Prime Minister. The Labour Party leader served in the office for less than two years and was marked by public unpopularity.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/europe/i-will-resign-uk-prime-minister-keir-starmer-announces-resignation-4047950">Read more</a></p>.<h2>India in talks to sell BrahMos missile to UAE: Report</h2>.<p>The Indian government is in talks with the UAE to sell some of its flagship defence systems, including the supersonic cruise missile BrahMos, four Indian sources said, as the Gulf nation steps up arms procurement following the war in the Middle East.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/india-in-talks-to-sell-brahmos-missile-to-uae-report-4048054">Read more</a></p>.<h2>NEET-UG 2026: Bihar's 'solver gang' caught; over 20 detained including biometric operators, students</h2>.<p>Even as the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2026 re-examination was conducted under unprecedented security arrangements across the country, authorities in Bihar uncovered an alleged “impersonation racket” that led to multiple arrests in Lakhisarai district.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/education/neet-ug-2026-bihars-solver-gang-caught-over-20-detained-including-biometric-operators-students-4048023">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Priyank Kharge hits back at 'serial misinformation MP' Tejasvi Surya over claims of Congress event chaos delaying NEET candidates in Bengaluru</h2>.<p>A war of words broke out between BJP MP Tejasvi Surya and Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge after the former targeted the ruling Congress for organising a rally in Bengaluru on the day of NEET re-exam, which allegedly caused inconvenience to students from reaching exam centres on time due to “massive traffic disruptions”.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/priyank-kharge-hits-back-at-serial-misinformation-mp-tejasvi-surya-over-claims-of-congress-event-chaos-delaying-neet-candidates-in-bengaluru-4047777">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Useless fellows': Mallikarjun Kharge loses cool at party workers over 'DKS' chants at Bengaluru event</h2>.<p>Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge admonished party workers after many were heard shouting slogans in support of Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar during his address at a party event in Bengaluru on Sunday.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/useless-fellows-mallikarjun-kharge-loses-cool-at-party-workers-over-dks-chants-at-bengaluru-event-4047737">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Cockroach Janta Party supporters provide 'friendly criticism' to Abhijeet Dipke</h2>.<p>Several organisations support the protest by Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at the Jantar Mantar here demanding resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over NEET-CBSE fiasco but also have advice and warning for the youth-led movement.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/cockroach-janta-party-supporters-provide-friendly-criticism-to-abhijeet-dipke-4048176">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Will put myself forward to replace Keir Starmer as PM': UK lawmaker Andy Burnham says he will enter contest</h2>.<p>Following Keir Starmer announcing his resignation as the British Prime Minister, Labour MP Andy Burnham expressed his will to contest for the position. Burnham said on Monday that he would put himself forward to enter the contest to replace Starmer as PM.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/europe/will-put-myself-forward-to-replace-keir-starmer-as-pm-uk-lawmaker-andy-burnham-says-he-will-enter-contest-4048097">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Swiss talks | No photo-op, no handshakes and a walkout: US-Iran talks marred by awkward moments and snubs</h2>.<p>The first round of talks between high-ranking US and Iranian officials in Switzerland on Monday was marred by several awkward moments.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/us/swiss-talks-no-photo-op-no-handshakes-and-a-walkout-us-iran-talks-marred-by-awkward-moments-and-snubs-4047732">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Sorry, Shaktimaan! Mukesh Khanna teams up with Samay Raina months after 'Latent' row but the internet isn't amused</h2>.<p>After indulging in an intense war of words earlier this year, Mukesh Khanna has done an unexpected collaboration with Samay Raina. The two appeared together in a new advertisement.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/entertainment/sorry-shaktimaan-mukesh-khanna-teams-up-with-samay-raina-months-after-latent-row-but-the-internet-isnt-sold-newsalert-4047873">Read more</a></p>