DH Evening Brief: At least 50 flights, 10 Lucknow hotels receive bomb threats; Akhilesh says will contest polls alone if MVA keeps SP out

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday said that his party will go solo in the Maharashtra Assembly elections if the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) won't keep his party in their alliance. Read more
As many as ten hotels, some prominent ones, received bomb threats through emails on Sunday with a demand for payment of ransom of $55,000. Read more
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday said that there was no response from the Indian side after the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, and asserted that it won’t be the case if such an incident were to recur. Read more
Recent headlines have been rife with incidents of 'digital arrests' with people being conned out of crores of rupees in some instances by criminals. Read more
Israel has delivered a proportionate, justified and likely effective strike on Iran's missile and air-defense systems. Read more
Over a lakh fans and supporters from across Tamil Nadu converged at the venue of the first state level conference of Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) on Sunday morning, hours before popular actor Vijay spells out his political agenda. Read more
Ratan Tata, the late Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, felt that his half-brother Noel Tata needed greater exposure and experience in handling difficult assignments to succeed him as the head of the principal investment holding firm and promoter of Tata companies, according to a recently released book. Read more
Ahead of Diwali, a survey conducted in Delhi-NCR has revealed that 18 per cent of the respondents plan to burst firecrackers during the festival of lights, while 55 per cent don't intend to do so. Read more
Greensboro, North Carolina: With his third straight US presidential campaign coming down to the wire, Donald Trump mused at a rally about hydrogen-powered cars exploding, lamented how difficult it is to get spray paint off limestone and marveled at how billionaire backer Elon Musk’s rocket had returned to Earth in one piece. Read more