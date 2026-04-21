<h2>Kerala: At least 8 dead in explosions at fireworks unit in Thrissur</h2>.<p>A major mishap occurred at a firework making unit at Thrissur in Kerala on Tuesday. At least eight people were killed and many suffered serious burns in the mishap.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala/kerala-explosions-at-fireworks-unit-in-thrissur-many-feared-killed-3975569">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Tim Cook steps down as Apple CEO after 15-year run: A look at his journey with tech giant</h2>.<p>After spending 15 years at the helm of one of the world' most renowned companies, Apple CEO Tim Cook is stepping down and passing over the baton to John Ternus.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/companies/tim-cook-steps-down-as-apple-ceo-after-15-year-run-a-look-at-his-journey-with-tech-giant-3975252">Read more</a></p>.<h2>West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | Roll revision reverses drift in TMC’s minority votes, Kabir’s Babri Mosque gambit falters</h2>.<p>The AJUP had announced a list of 182 candidates on March 18. But how many of them are left in the fray? There is no official word from the party.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/west-bengal/west-bengal-assembly-elections-2026-roll-revision-reverses-drift-in-tmcs-minority-votes-kabirs-babri-mosque-gambit-falters-3975606">Read more</a></p>.<h2>90% of women cannot start political careers without going to a neta's room': Pappu Yadav stirs up row</h2>.<p>Independent MP from Bihar's Purnia, Rajesh Ranjan, popularly known as Pappu Yadav, has been caught up in a row after his remarks on women in politics and in general went viral.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/90-of-women-cannot-start-political-careers-without-going-to-a-netas-room-pappu-yadav-stirs-up-row-3975498">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Mallikarjun Kharge accuses PM Modi of 'terrorising' political parties, people</h2>.<p>The Congress chief alleged that the Election Commission has become an "extension of the BJP office" and accused the Prime Minister of violating the Model Code of Conduct in the final stages of the election campaign.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/mallikarjun-kharge-accuses-pm-modi-of-terrorising-political-parties-people-by-misusing-govt-machinery-3975541">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Trump to attend Iran-US peace talk in Islamabad in person?</h2>.<p>As the second round of peace talks between the United States and Iran hits a roadblock over several critical issues including the Uranium enrichment dispute, latest reports suggest that Donald Trump himself could now be part of the teams that is taking place<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/middle-east/trump-to-attend-iran-us-peace-talk-in-islamabad-in-person-3975292">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Nobel Peace Prize for Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif, army chief Asim Munir?</h2>.<p>The resolution concluded by formally recommending Sharif and Munir for nomination to the Nobel Peace Prize in recognition of their contributions.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/pakistan/pak-shehbaz-munir-nobel-3975416">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Proud of Kannada culture': First-ever Yakshagana in German language goes viral</h2>.<p>Yakshagana, the vibrant dance-drama tradition known for its elaborate costumes and expressive storytelling, was recently performed overseas—but with a twist. The performance was not in Kannada, instead it was entirely in German.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/proud-of-kannada-culture-first-ever-yakshagana-in-german-language-goes-viral-video-3975437">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Tiger, cheetah, leopard spotted together in 'extremely rare moment'</h2>.<p>The three apex predators were spotted within an estimated range of one-two kilometres at the same time, thrilling tourists and drawing attention from conservationists<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/rajasthan/tiger-cheetah-leopard-spotted-together-in-extremely-rare-moment-in-ranthambore-3975522">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Shark Tank's Namita Thapar in focus: Everything to know about 'namaaz' benefits controversy</h2>.<p>In the video posted on March 25, Thapar spoke about the health benefits of 'namaaz' after getting to know about them from her friends.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/lifestyle/shark-tanks-namita-thapar-in-focus-everything-to-know-about-namaaz-benefits-controversy-3975547">Read more</a></p>