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DH Evening Brief | At least 8 dead in explosions at fireworks unit in Kerala's Thrissur; Tim Cook steps down as Apple CEO after 15-year run

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Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 13:24 IST
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Published 21 April 2026, 13:24 IST
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