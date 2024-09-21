DH Evening Brief | Atishi sworn in as Delhi's youngest CM; Tirupati laddus distributed during Ram Mandir consecration

Atishi signs documents after taking oath as Chief Minister of Delhi during a ceremony at Raj Bhavan, in New Delhi, Saturday
Credit: PTI Photo
43-year-old Atishi was sworn in as Delhi's youngest Chief Minister along with five ministers on Saturday in a low-key function at the Lieutenant Governor’s office, days after Arvind Kejriwal resigned from the top post in a political move aimed at regaining ruling AAP’s perceived sliding fortunes. Read more
Amid the outrage over the alleged use of animal fat in ghee in the preparation of laddus at the famous Tirupati temple in Andhra Pradesh, the chief priest of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya Acharya Satyendra Das has claimed that the laddus from Tirupati were also distributed during the Ram Lalla consecration ceremony on January 22 this year as 'prasad' among the devotees. Read more
The Karnataka BJP on Saturday lodged a police complaint against Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi for his alleged remarks on Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Other Backward Classes (OBC). Read more
In response to accusations from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah regarding support from Pakistan, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday questioned who had traveled to the neighboring country to enjoy biryani and embrace former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. Read more
Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Barack Obama in 2014 that the size of the then US president's car was almost as big as the house his mother lived in, helping the two leaders with humble origins make a deeper connection, India's Ambassador to the United States Vinay Kwatra has said. Read more
Palestinians said an Israeli strike killed at least 22 people in a school sheltering displaced people in southern Gaza City on Saturday, while the Israeli military said the attack targeted a Hamas command centre.
Tension prevailed in the Dharavi slum cluster of Mumbai as local residents came out in large numbers to protest against the plans of demolition of an illegal portion of a mosque on Saturday. Read more
India set Bangladesh a mammoth victory target of 515 and then reduced them to 158-4 to close in on a comprehensive victory on day three of the opening test between the neighbouring countries on Saturday. Read more
Representative image showing a drought.
Credit: Pixabay Photo
Avid texters will soon have a new way to talk about the growing impacts of climate change: an emoji depicting a tree without leaves. Read more