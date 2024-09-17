DH Evening Brief: Atishi to become next Delhi CM as Kejriwal resigns; SC bars demolition in country without its permission

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday chose Delhi minister Atishi to succeed party national convener Arvind Kejriwal as Delhi's new chief minister -- the third woman to assume the chair in the capital after Sushma Swaraj and Sheila Dikshit -- with the party saying she will remain in the post 'till the next Assembly election'. Read more
Supreme Court bars demolition in country without its permission
The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued an order prohibiting the use of bulldozer by states for demolition of a property of an accused in a criminal case, without permission of this court, saying such action was against the ethos of the Constitution. Read more
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tendered his resignation to Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Tuesday. Read more
Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India secure hard-fought win over China to retain title
Defending Champions India registered a thrilling 1-0 victory on Tuesday against China to clinch Asian Champions Trophy 2024. Read more
Assault rifles to carbines: Manipur militant groups use more advanced weapons than state armoury, report says
Unrest in the northeastern state of Manipur that has continued for more than a year has seen several clashes between security officers and the militants, with the latter looting arms and ammunition from police armouries and gun shops to fuel the conflict. Read more
J&K Assembly Polls 2024: As Engineer Rashid shakes up electoral scene, NC, PDP go in repackaging mode
As Engineer Rashid, chief of the Awami Ittehad Party (AIP), shakes up the electoral scene in Kashmir, traditional parties like the National Conference (NC) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) are attacking him, accusing him of being a proxy for the BJP. Read more
The International Cricket Council on Tuesday announced equal prize money for men and women in World Cups, starting with the women's T20 showpiece in the UAE next month. Read more
Senior IPS officer Manoj Kumar Verma was made the new commissioner of Kolkata Police on Tuesday, replacing Vineet Goyal, according to a notification. Read more
BJP deepens regional divide by prioritising Jammu at the cost of Kashmir
The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections will be a critical test for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which, through its government at the Centre, has been indirectly governing the state-turned-union territory for the past six years. Read more
Shakira walks off stage mid-performance as fans 'record up her dress'