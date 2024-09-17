Home
DH Evening Brief: Atishi to become next Delhi CM as Kejriwal resigns; SC bars demolition in country without its permission

Here are the top stories this evening
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 17 September 2024, 12:40 IST

Atishi to become next chief minister of Delhi; name proposed by Arvind Kejriwal gets unanimous support of MLAs

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday chose Delhi minister Atishi to succeed party national convener Arvind Kejriwal as Delhi's new chief minister -- the third woman to assume the chair in the capital after Sushma Swaraj and Sheila Dikshit -- with the party saying she will remain in the post 'till the next Assembly election'. Read more

Supreme Court bars demolition in country without its permission

The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued an order prohibiting the use of bulldozer by states for demolition of a property of an accused in a criminal case, without permission of this court, saying such action was against the ethos of the Constitution. Read more

Arvind Kejriwal resigns as Delhi chief minister

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tendered his resignation to Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Tuesday. Read more

Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India secure hard-fought win over China to retain title

Defending Champions India registered a thrilling 1-0 victory on Tuesday against China to clinch Asian Champions Trophy 2024. Read more

Assault rifles to carbines: Manipur militant groups use more advanced weapons than state armoury, report says

Unrest in the northeastern state of Manipur that has continued for more than a year has seen several clashes between security officers and the militants, with the latter looting arms and ammunition from police armouries and gun shops to fuel the conflict. Read more

J&K Assembly Polls 2024: As Engineer Rashid shakes up electoral scene, NC, PDP go in repackaging mode

As Engineer Rashid, chief of the Awami Ittehad Party (AIP), shakes up the electoral scene in Kashmir, traditional parties like the National Conference (NC) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) are attacking him, accusing him of being a proxy for the BJP. Read more

ICC announces equal prize money for men and women in World Cups

The International Cricket Council on Tuesday announced equal prize money for men and women in World Cups, starting with the women's T20 showpiece in the UAE next month. Read more

Manoj Kumar Verma to be new Kolkata police commissioner, replaces Vineet Goyal

Senior IPS officer Manoj Kumar Verma was made the new commissioner of Kolkata Police on Tuesday, replacing Vineet Goyal, according to a notification. Read more

BJP deepens regional divide by prioritising Jammu at the cost of Kashmir

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections will be a critical test for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which, through its government at the Centre, has been indirectly governing the state-turned-union territory for the past six years. Read more

Shakira walks off stage mid-performance as fans 'record up her dress'

Colombian pop star Shakira walked off the stage in the middle of her performance in Miami as some fans were allegedly recording up her dress. Read more

