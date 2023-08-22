Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

DH Evening Brief | Modi arrives in South Africa for 15th BRICS summit; ISRO says Chandrayaan-3 landing on schedule

Here are the top stories for the evening.
Last Updated 22 August 2023, 13:37 IST

Follow Us

PM Modi arrives in South Africa for 15th BRICS summit

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi.&nbsp;</p></div>

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

Credit: PTI Photo

Modi is visiting the African country from August 22 to 24 at the invitation of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. South Africa is hosting the first in-person summit of BRICS comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, since 2019.

Read more

Chandrayaan-3: ISRO says landing on schedule, releases new images

<div class="paragraphs"><p>One of the images of the lunar surface released by ISRO.</p></div>

One of the images of the lunar surface released by ISRO.

Credit: X/@isro

The lander module, comprising the lander Vikram and rover Pragyan, is set for a 6.04 pm touchdown on the Moon.

Read more

Centre to buy 2 lakh metric tonnes onion at Rs 2,410 per quintal, says Fadnavis

<div class="paragraphs"><p>BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis. </p></div>

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis.

Credit: PTI Photo

The announcement comes amid protests by farmers and traders against the Centre's decision to impose 40 per cent export duty on onions to check price rise and improve supplies in the domestic market.

Read more

TMC, Cong hope to set framework for united fight at next I.N.D.I.A meet

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Trinamool Congress MP Sougata Roy expressed hope of having a framework for a united fight.</p></div>

Trinamool Congress MP Sougata Roy expressed hope of having a framework for a united fight.

Credit: Facebook/@professorsaugataroyofficial

The third gathering of the opposition alliance, the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A), is set to take place in Mumbai on August 31 and September 1.

Read more

Rape accused Delhi govt officer, wife tried to flee moments before arrest; captured on CCTV

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Delhi Women and Child Department officer and his wife after being arrested by police on the charge of raping a girl under the POCSO Act.&nbsp;</p></div>

Delhi Women and Child Department officer and his wife after being arrested by police on the charge of raping a girl under the POCSO Act. 

Credit: PTI Photo 

Khakha and his wife Seema Rani were reportedly going to a lawyer and planning to seek anticipatory bail before they were arrested from near their house.

Read more

BRICS leaders meet in South Africa as bloc weighs expansion

<div class="paragraphs"><p>South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa welcomes China's President Xi Jinping at the Union Buildings ahead of the opening remarks of the BRICS emerging economies meeting, in Pretoria, South Africa.&nbsp;</p></div>

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa welcomes China's President Xi Jinping at the Union Buildings ahead of the opening remarks of the BRICS emerging economies meeting, in Pretoria, South Africa. 

Credit: Reuters Photo

South Africa hosted China's Xi Jinping, the leading proponent of enlarging BRICS, for a state visit on Tuesday morning ahead of meetings with the grouping's other leaders later in the day.

Read more

Congress will conduct caste census in MP after winning Assembly polls: Mallikarjun Kharge

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.</p></div>

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.

Credit: PTI File Photo 

Kharge was addressing a public rally in Sagar in MP’s Bundelkhand region. Assembly polls are expected to be held in the BJP-ruled state at the end of the year.

Read more

Seema Haider sends rakhis to PM Modi, Mohan Bhagwat, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh on Raksha Bandhan

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Pakistani national Seema Haider.</p></div>

Pakistani national Seema Haider.

Credit: X/@AdvAshutoshBJP

Haider had illegally entered India through Nepal to live with her lover Sachin Meena who stays in Greater Noida.

Read more

6 children among 8 trapped mid-air in Pakistan as chairlift wire snaps; army launches rescue operation

<div class="paragraphs"><p>A view shows cable car carrying students stranded mid-air in Battagram, Pakistan, August 22, 2023, in this screen grab obtained from social media video.</p></div>

A view shows cable car carrying students stranded mid-air in Battagram, Pakistan, August 22, 2023, in this screen grab obtained from social media video.

Credit: Umeed Sahar/via Reuters

According to Allai tehsil chairperson Mufti Gulamullah, the chairlift was privately run by locals for transportation across the river as there were no roads or bridges in the area, it said.

Read more

TTP militants attack security convoy in northwest Pakistan, kill six soldiers

<div class="paragraphs"><p>A police officer holds a machine-gun with thermal binoculars attached to it, on the rooftop of Sangu's outpost, in the outskirts of Peshawar, Pakistan, February 9, 2023.</p></div>

A police officer holds a machine-gun with thermal binoculars attached to it, on the rooftop of Sangu's outpost, in the outskirts of Peshawar, Pakistan, February 9, 2023.

Credit: Reuters File Photo

The outfit, which is believed to be close to Al-Qaeda, has been blamed for several deadly attacks across Pakistan, including an attack on army headquarters in 2009, assaults on military bases, and the 2008 bombing of the Marriott Hotel in Islamabad.

Read more

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 22 August 2023, 13:37 IST)
India News

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT