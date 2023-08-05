DH Evening Brief: Maharashtra govt planning its own 'love jihad' law; Imran Khan gets three-year jail sentence

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said the state government was thinking about introducing a law to curb "love jihad" but will study similar legislations in other states before taking a decision.
Police arrested Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan in the eastern city of Lahore on Saturday, his lawyer said, after a court sentenced him to three years in prison for illegally selling state gifts.
In what appears to be signs of factionalism in Gujarat BJP, party's emerging youth leader and powerful general secretary Pradipsinh Vaghela has tendered his resignation. Although the party is tight-lipped over the reasons behind his sudden move.Sources in the party said that Vaghela was asked to resign.
The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) will host the third meeting of the opposition bloc I.N.D.I.A in Mumbai on August 31-September 1, party Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut said on Saturday.
Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Saturday alleged that the Congress government in the State is auctioning posts for officials.
Activists Vernon Gonsalves and Arun Ferreira, accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, walked out of prison in Navi Mumbai on Saturday afternoon with a special court here issuing their release order a week after they were granted bail by the Supreme Court.
PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday claimed she and some senior leaders of her party were placed under house arrest while several others were detained on the fourth anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370.
A court in Australia’s Queensland state has overturned a law that banned Sikh students to wear a kirpan, a religious article in Sikhism, on campus, calling the legislation "unconstitutional", according to media reports.
Star Indian shuttler H SPrannoyentered theAustraliaOpenfinalafter defeating compatriot Priyanshu Rajawat in straight games here on Saturday.
The demolition drive in violence-hit Nuh district of Haryana continued for the third day on Saturday as authorities bulldozed illegal constructions on 2.6 acres of land around Nalhar Medical College in the state.