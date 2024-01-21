DH Evening Brief: Ayodhya all set for historic 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony; Cong alleges attack on Jairam Ramesh's car by 'BJP crowd' in Assam

Immersed in 'Ram bhakti', Ayodhya all set for historic 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony
With all its streets and lanes decorated with flowers, walls with pictures of Lord Rama carrying bow and arrow and the couplets of Ram Charit Manas and the recital of the same through the loudspeakers from the shops, temples and homes, Ayodhya is all set for the historic 'Pran Pratishtha' (consecration) ceremony on Monday. Read more
Cong alleges attack on Jairam Ramesh's car by 'BJP crowd' in Assam's Sonitpur
Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh's vehicle was allegedly attacked and media persons accompanying the party's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' were 'manhandled' by miscreants in Assam's Sonitpur district on Sunday, a party leader said. Read more
Nirmala Sitharaman alleges Tamil Nadu has banned Ram puja; Govt denies
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday alleged that special poojas and mass feeding programmes in the name of Lord Ram on Monday have been “banned” in temples in Tamil Nadu, a claim which was strongly refuted by the Hindu, Religious and and Charitable Endowments (HR & CE) Department. Read more
ISRO releases satellite image of Ayodhya Ram temple
The Hyderabad-based National Remote Sensing Centre of ISRO has provided a glimpse of the newly built Ram Temple in Ayodhya from space. Read more
Plane crashed in Afghanistan not Indian, did refuelling at Gaya: Centre
A small aircraft that crashed in Afghanistan did not belong to any Indian carrier and the plane did refuelling at the Gaya airport while it was flying to Moscow from an airport in Thailand, the government said on Sunday. Read more
ED attaches assets of ex-Punjab & Sind Bank officer who broke customers' FDs to play online games
Immovable assets and fixed deposits worth Rs 2.56 crore of a former Punjab & Sind Bank officer have been attached after it was found that he allegedly broke customer FDs worth over Rs 52 crore and used them to play online games, the ED said Sunday. Read more
After half-holiday decision, AIIMS Delhi now says OPD to remain open tomorrow
The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here said it will remain open on Monday, reversing its earlier decision to shut OPD services till 2:30 PM due to the Ram temple inauguration in Ayodhya that attracted widespread criticism. Read more
Sania confirms divorce with Shoaib, wishes Pakistan cricketer well for new journey
Sania Mirza's family on Sunday confirmed that the Indian tennis icon and Shoaib Malik have separated, a day after Pakistani cricketer announced his second marriage with actor Sana Javed. Read more
Rahul to visit Assamese icon Sankardeva’s birthplace on Jan 22 as scheduled: Congress
As Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma maintained that Rahul Gandhi should avoid visiting Batadrawa Than, the birthplace of Vaishnavite saint Srimanta Sankardeva, during the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, the Congress asserted on Sunday that Gandhi's visit will proceed as scheduled. Read more
Find naming stars after your beloved cliched? How does a cockroach sound?
All those bitten by the love bug, assemble! Thinking of what to gift your significant other on Valentines' Day? How does naming a cockroach after them sound? Well, whether or not they will like the gift is one thing, but it sure will make a great story to tell (that is if this gift doesn't bug them too long). Read more