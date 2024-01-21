JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

DH Evening Brief: Ayodhya all set for historic 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony; Cong alleges attack on Jairam Ramesh's car by 'BJP crowd' in Assam

Here are the top stories this evening.
Last Updated 21 January 2024, 14:31 IST

Follow Us

Immersed in 'Ram bhakti', Ayodhya all set for historic 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

With all its streets and lanes decorated with flowers, walls with pictures of Lord Rama carrying bow and arrow and the couplets of Ram Charit Manas and the recital of the same through the loudspeakers from the shops, temples and homes, Ayodhya is all set for the historic 'Pran Pratishtha' (consecration) ceremony on Monday. Read more

Cong alleges attack on Jairam Ramesh's car by 'BJP crowd' in Assam's Sonitpur

-

-

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh's vehicle was allegedly attacked and media persons accompanying the party's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' were 'manhandled' by miscreants in Assam's Sonitpur district on Sunday, a party leader said. Read more

Nirmala Sitharaman alleges Tamil Nadu has banned Ram puja; Govt denies

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday alleged that special poojas and mass feeding programmes in the name of Lord Ram on Monday have been “banned” in temples in Tamil Nadu, a claim which was strongly refuted by the Hindu, Religious and and Charitable Endowments (HR & CE) Department. Read more

ISRO releases satellite image of Ayodhya Ram temple

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

The Hyderabad-based National Remote Sensing Centre of ISRO has provided a glimpse of the newly built Ram Temple in Ayodhya from space. Read more

Plane crashed in Afghanistan not Indian, did refuelling at Gaya: Centre

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

A small aircraft that crashed in Afghanistan did not belong to any Indian carrier and the plane did refuelling at the Gaya airport while it was flying to Moscow from an airport in Thailand, the government said on Sunday. Read more

ED attaches assets of ex-Punjab & Sind Bank officer who broke customers' FDs to play online games

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

Immovable assets and fixed deposits worth Rs 2.56 crore of a former Punjab & Sind Bank officer have been attached after it was found that he allegedly broke customer FDs worth over Rs 52 crore and used them to play online games, the ED said Sunday. Read more

After half-holiday decision, AIIMS Delhi now says OPD to remain open tomorrow

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here said it will remain open on Monday, reversing its earlier decision to shut OPD services till 2:30 PM due to the Ram temple inauguration in Ayodhya that attracted widespread criticism. Read more

Sania confirms divorce with Shoaib, wishes Pakistan cricketer well for new journey

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

Sania Mirza's family on Sunday confirmed that the Indian tennis icon and Shoaib Malik have separated, a day after Pakistani cricketer announced his second marriage with actor Sana Javed. Read more

Rahul to visit Assamese icon Sankardeva’s birthplace on Jan 22 as scheduled: Congress

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

As Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma maintained that Rahul Gandhi should avoid visiting Batadrawa Than, the birthplace of Vaishnavite saint Srimanta Sankardeva, during the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, the Congress asserted on Sunday that Gandhi's visit will proceed as scheduled. Read more

Find naming stars after your beloved cliched? How does a cockroach sound?

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

All those bitten by the love bug, assemble! Thinking of what to gift your significant other on Valentines' Day? How does naming a cockroach after them sound? Well, whether or not they will like the gift is one thing, but it sure will make a great story to tell (that is if this gift doesn't bug them too long). Read more

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 21 January 2024, 14:31 IST)
India News

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT