DH Evening Brief | Ayodhya 'fund theft': Maximum money embezzled during Maha Kumbh?; 'US vowed to muzzle Tel Aviv pets, will school Israel if not done'

<h2>Surge of devotees during Maha Kumbh, increase in offerings led to maximum 'siphoning off' from Ram mandir coffers</h2>.<p>In a new revelation in the ongoing probe in the ‘fund theft’ in the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the police have found that the maximum amount of money was ‘embezzled’ from the temple during the Maha Kumbh at Prayagraj in January last year.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttar-pradesh/maximum-money-embezzled-from-ram-mandir-during-maha-kumbh-as-surge-of-devotees-led-to-increase-in-offerings-4058594">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Trump said will muzzle Tel Aviv pets, we will school Israel if they ignore their master': Iran</h2>.<p>As the United States and Iran hold technical talks in Doha to end the months-long conflict in West Asia, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi has warned that Tehran will respond swiftly and forcefully to any threat against its people or leadership.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/middle-east/trump-said-will-muzzle-tel-aviv-pets-we-will-school-israel-if-they-ignore-their-master-iran-4058558">Read more</a></p>.<h2>RSS leader Ram Madhav held 4 'secret' meetings with Pakistani officials including one ISI officer: B K Hariprasad</h2>.<p>Karnataka Congress president BK Hariprasad on Wednesday claimed that Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Ram Madhav held four "secret" meetings with Pakistani officials. Hariprasad said this while addressing a meeting of the party's campaign committee</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/ram-madhav-held-4-secret-meetings-with-pakistani-officials-including-one-isi-officer-karnataka-cong-chief-hariprasad-newsalert-4058454">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Why US Supreme Court's ruling on birthright citizenship brings relief for thousands of Indians</h2>.<p>Thousands of Indian families living in the United States breathed a sigh of relief on Tuesday after the US Supreme Court rejected President Donald Trump's initiative to restrict birthright citizenship in the country.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/us/why-us-supreme-courts-ruling-on-birthright-citizenship-brings-relief-for-thousands-of-indians-4058187">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Brand Bengaluru failing? Viral photo shows half-done 'tar road', netizens hilariously call it 'monumental road'</h2>.<p>Bengaluru's roads and infrastructure often grab attention on social media, and not always for the right reasons. Be it bumper-to-bumper traffic, potholes, broken footpaths or civic issues, the city's roads frequently become the subject of viral posts and online rants. This time, it is a picture of a partially tarred road that left netizens questioning the quality of roadwork in the city.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/brand-bengaluru-failing-viral-photo-shows-half-done-tar-road-netizens-hilariously-call-it-monumental-road-newsalert-4058404">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Tamil Nadu govt moves Supreme Court against Madras HC's blanket ban on cow slaughter</h2>.<p>The Tamil Nadu government has moved the Supreme Court against Madras High Court order imposing a blanket ban on the slaughter of cows and calves in the state.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu/tamil-nadu-govt-moves-supreme-court-against-madras-hcs-blanket-ban-on-cow-slaughter-4058231">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Risk of impersonation over WhatsApp's username feature, Centre to look into it</h2>.<p>Meta earlier this week announced the 'Username' feature for WhatsApp. Though it will be officially launched later this year, subscribers are advised to reserve their preferred 'username' before it may be taken away by others.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/risk-of-impersonation-over-whatsapps-username-feature-centre-to-look-into-it-4058553">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Karnataka High Court refuses to quash UAPA case against associates of US-based organisation TTI</h2>.<p>The high court of Karnataka has refused to quash a criminal case registered under the provisions of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act against six persons associated with US based organization - The Timothy Initiative (TTI). The case was in connection with suspected withdrawal and utilisation of funds, by using foreign bank debit cards, into regions afflicted by Left Wing Extremism (LWE) in India.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/karnataka-high-court-refuses-to-quash-uapa-case-against-associates-of-us-based-organisation-tti-4058456">Read more</a></p>.<h2>NEET-PG 2026: Exam city no more on first-come, first-serve basis; NBEMS notifies major changes this year</h2>.<p>The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has issued an important advisory for candidates planning to appear for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2026, introducing some changes to the application process, including test city allocation, Aadhaar-based authentication and more.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/education/neet-pg-2026-exam-city-no-more-on-first-come-first-serve-basis-nbems-notifies-major-changes-this-year-4058465">Read more</a></p>.<h2><strong>FIFA World Cup 2026 | Kylian Mbappe joins list of players breaking records at the World Cup</strong></h2>.<p>France's long-standing striker, Kylian Mbappe, is showing no signs of slowing down in the prime of his international footballing career after scoring his third brace in just France's fourth game of the FIFA World Cup 2026.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/football/fifa-world-cup-2026-kylian-mbappe-joins-list-of-players-breaking-records-at-the-world-cup-4058198">Read more</a></p>