DH Evening Brief | Ram mandir fund theft row: Lawyers won't represent accused; want trust members to leave city; Audio clip seeking Vijayendra's ouster as K'taka BJP chief sparks row

<h2>Ayodhya temple ‘fund theft’: Lawyers won't represent accused; want Champat Rai, Anil Mishra to leave city</h2>.<p>The lawyers in Ayodhya have decided not to represent the eight accused persons, who were arrested in connection with the alleged ‘embezzlement’ of the offering at the Ram Temple even as they asked Ram Temple Trust general secretary Champat Rai and Trust members Anil Mishra and Gopal Rao, all of whom in the eye of the storm, to leave Ayodhya.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttar-pradesh/ayodhya-temple-fund-theft-lawyers-wont-represent-accused-ask-champat-rai-anil-mishra-to-leave-city-4056029">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'...kick him out': Did Sadananda Gowda seek Vijayendra's ouster as Karnataka BJP chief? Viral audio sparks row</h2>.<p>An audio clip purportedly featuring former Chief Minister D V Sadananda Gowda asking BJP State president B Y Vijayendra to be “kicked out” sent shockwaves across the saffron party’s State unit on Monday.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/kick-him-out-audio-clip-allegedly-featuring-ex-cm-sadananda-gowda-seeking-vijayendras-ouster-rocks-karnataka-bjp-newsalert-4055930">Read more</a></p>.<h2>CBSE clarifies three-language policy, announces relaxations for current students in Classes 7 to 10; here's what changes</h2>.<p>As its new three-language policy continues to create confusion among schools, students and parents, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced several relaxations and clarifications for the current batches of Classes 7, 8, 9 and 10.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/education/cbse-clarifies-three-language-policy-announces-relaxations-for-current-students-in-classes-7-to-10-heres-what-changes-4055852">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Give Rashtra Mata status for cow': Samajwadi Party Muslim leader writes in blood to PM Modi</h2>.<p>Samajwadi Party leader Zeeshan Ansari on Monday said he has written a letter in his blood to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding "Rashtra Mata" for the cow.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttar-pradesh/samajwadi-party-muslim-leader-writes-in-blood-to-modi-for-rashtra-mata-status-for-cow-4055881">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Bengaluru is a garbage city': Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw laments city's transformation, shares her vision on how it could have looked like</h2>.<p>Entrepreneur and Biocon MD Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, who has highlighted Bengaluru's garbage crisis several times, has, in her recent post, yet again shed light on the burning issue.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/bengaluru-is-a-garbage-city-kiran-mazumdar-shaw-laments-citys-transformation-shares-her-vision-on-how-it-could-have-looked-like-4055742">Read more</a></p>.<h2>SIR in Karnataka and 4 other states begins from June 30: Is passport a valid document for electoral roll revision?</h2>.<p>With five states, namely Karnataka, Delhi, Maharashtra, Meghalaya and Jharkhand gearing up for the SIR of electoral rolls beginning on Tuesday (June 30), doubts begin to appear on the validity of passport as a document for the exercise amid the recent controversy over the MEA clarifying that the passport has never been a citizenship proof and no new decision was taken on the document by the Modi government in the last 12 years.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/sir-in-karnataka-and-4-other-states-begins-from-june-30-is-passport-a-valid-document-for-electoral-roll-revision-newsalert-4055808">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Indian Army field hospital begins operations in quake-hit Venezuela</h2>.<p>An Indian Army field hospital, deployed in earthquake-hit Venezuela under Operation Amistad, has become fully operational and is providing free round-the-clock medical services, officials said on Monday.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/indian-army-field-hospital-begins-operations-in-quake-hit-venezuela-4055886">Read more</a></p>.<h2>After Class 8 textbook row, NCERT's new book describes judiciary as 'impartial and independent'</h2>.<p>Months after an NCERT Class 8 Social Science textbook ran into controversy for discussing “corruption and challenges” within the Indian judiciary, the Council's newly released Class 9 Social Science textbook describes the judiciary as an "impartial and independent" system.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/education/after-class-8-textbook-row-ncerts-new-book-describes-judiciary-as-impartial-and-independent-4055757">Read more</a></p>.<h2>At least 5 killed in shooting incident in Germany, one suspect detained</h2>.<p>A male suspect has been detained after five people died in a shooting which took place in the northern German town of Stade, police said on Monday.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/europe/at-least-five-dead-suspect-detained-after-shooting-in-germany-4056075">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Apple accuses India of 'copy-pasting' rivals' claims in CCI investigation: Report</h2>.<p>Apple has accused Indian antitrust investigators of "copy-pasting" its rivals' claims and failing to properly conduct its own investigation in concluding the US tech giant breached competition laws, calling for the findings to be quashed, regulatory papers showed.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/apple-accuses-india-of-copy-pasting-rivals-claims-in-cci-investigation-4055899">Read more</a></p>