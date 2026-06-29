Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

DH Evening Brief | Ram mandir fund theft row: Lawyers won't represent accused; want trust members to leave city; Audio clip seeking Vijayendra's ouster as K'taka BJP chief sparks row

Here are the top stories this evening.
Last Updated : 29 June 2026, 13:00 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 June 2026, 13:00 IST
India News

Follow us on :

Follow Us