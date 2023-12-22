DH Evening Brief: Bajrang Punia returns Padma Shri in protest over WFI chief election; Siddaramaiah's luxury jet travel draws flak

Wrestler Bajrang Punia returns Padma Shri Award in protest over WFI chief election
Wrestler Bajrang Punia on Friday announced that he will return his Padma Shri award in protest over the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief election. Read more
Siddaramaiah faces ire after video of luxury jet goes viral; Karnataka CM hits back with dig at PM Modi
Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi on Friday criticised Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for using a luxury private jet during his visit to the national capital to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to seek funds to take up relief works in drought-hit areas. Read more
Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar writes to Mallikarjun Kharge, says disruptions unfortunate
Rendering the House dysfunctional by making a demand to the Chair that cannot be acceded is unfortunate and against public interest, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar is learnt to have said in a letter to Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge. Read more
Day after killing of four soldiers, two suspects detained in J&K’s Poonch
A day after four soldiers were killed in an ambush by armed terrorists near Dehra Ki Gali (DKG) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, security forces Friday launched a massive operation in the rugged upper reaches of the region with two suspects being detained. Read more
Pralhad Joshi slams Congress, claims Oppn MPs 'requested suspension'
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi.
Credits: PTI Photo
Slamming the opposition over disruptions during Winter Session, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Friday said the government was not keen to suspend MPs from Lok Sabha, but opposition members came with requests for suspension after action was taken against some of their colleagues. Read more
Headmistress suspended after govt school students in Karnataka forced to clean toilets
Close on the heels of an incident in Kolar where school students were 'forced' to clean the soakpit, another incident of pupils being allegedly asked to clean toilets at a government school here has come to light. Read more
French President Macron set to be Republic Day chief guest
French President Emmanuel Macron is set to be the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations on January 26 that would make him the sixth French leader to grace the prestigious occasion, people familiar with the matter said on Friday. Read more
Disappointing to see 'caste' brought into serious debate in Parliament: Chidambaram
Congress leader P Chidambaram.
Credit: PTI File Photo
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Friday said it is disappointing that caste is being mentioned during serious debates in Parliament and urged people to move beyond these "narrow identities" in the 21st century. Read more
Gaza deaths surpass any Arab loss in wars with Israel in past 40 years
The number of Gaza Strip residents reported killed during Israel's 10-week-old war in the territory has already surpassed the toll for any other Arab conflict with Israel in more than 40 years and perhaps any since Israel's founding in 1948. Read more