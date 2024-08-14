DH Evening Brief | Bangladesh to try those involved in killings in International Crimes Tribunal; Army officer and 4 terrorists killed in encounter in J&K

Bangladesh's interim government on Wednesday said it will try those involved in the killings during the recent mass movement of the students against the Sheikh Hasina-led government in the International Crimes Tribunal.
A day before Independence Day, an Army officer and four terrorists were killed in action during an encounter with terrorists in the Assar area near the popular tourist destination of Patnitop in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.
In a veiled criticism of Trinamool Congress-led West Bengal government over the handling of rape and murder of a post graduate trainee doctor in Kolkata, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi claimed that the attempt to save the accused instead of providing justice to the victim “raises serious questions”.
Digital rights activists and online content creators welcomed a decision by India's government to rewrite a contentious Broadcast Bill that they feared would have censored speech on the internet.
The Silchar Medical College and Hospital in Assam on Wednesday cancelled its advisory to women doctors and other staffers asking them to avoid going alone to isolated places at night
The BJP government in Uttar Pradesh came under attack from the opposition parties after reports surfaced that ‘’Muslim-Yadav’’ officials are being shunted out from duty in those districts where ten assembly seats are going to by-polls.
The Supreme Court verdict on mining royalty case will give a further jolt to the Indian mining industry and will have very large financial implications, as arrears may work out to the tune of more than Rs 1.5 lakh crore to Rs 2 lakh crore, industry players said.
Former South Africa pace great Morne Morkel has been roped in as the Indian cricket team's new bowling coach.
The Supreme Court stayed an order by the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal which set aside the insolvency proceedings against ed-tech major Byju's.
The US has described as "laughable" and "false" the accusation that it was behind Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina's ouster.
