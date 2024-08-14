Home
Homeindia

DH Evening Brief | Bangladesh to try those involved in killings in International Crimes Tribunal; Army officer and 4 terrorists killed in encounter in J&K

Here are the top stories this evening.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 14 August 2024, 13:58 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Bangladesh to try those involved in killings during students' movement in International Crimes Tribunal

Bangladesh's interim government on Wednesday said it will try those involved in the killings during the recent mass movement of the students against the Sheikh Hasina-led government in the International Crimes Tribunal.

Read more

Army officer, four terrorists killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir

A day before Independence Day, an Army officer and four terrorists were killed in action during an encounter with terrorists in the Assar area near the popular tourist destination of Patnitop in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

Read more

Kolkata doctor rape-murder | Attempts to save accused, says Rahul Gandhi in veiled dig at Mamata Banerjee

In a veiled criticism of Trinamool Congress-led West Bengal government over the handling of rape and murder of a post graduate trainee doctor in Kolkata, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi claimed that the attempt to save the accused instead of providing justice to the victim “raises serious questions”.

Read more 

As Centre revises Broadcast Bill, online creators fear crackdown

Digital rights activists and online content creators welcomed a decision by India's government to rewrite a contentious Broadcast Bill that they feared would have censored speech on the internet.

Read more

Assam hospital cancels advisory asking women doctors to avoid isolated places at night

The Silchar Medical College and Hospital in Assam on Wednesday cancelled its advisory to women doctors and other staffers asking them to avoid going alone to isolated places at night

Read more

‘Muslim-Yadav’ officials removed from field duty in Uttar Pradesh's bypolls-bound districts

The BJP government in Uttar Pradesh came under attack from the opposition parties after reports surfaced that ‘’Muslim-Yadav’’ officials are being shunted out from duty in those districts where ten assembly seats are going to by-polls.

Read more

SC verdict on mining royalty case to have large financial impact; arrears may hit up to Rs 2 lakh crore

The Supreme Court verdict on mining royalty case will give a further jolt to the Indian mining industry and will have very large financial implications, as arrears may work out to the tune of more than Rs 1.5 lakh crore to Rs 2 lakh crore, industry players said.

Morne Morkel appointed India's new bowling coach, to take charge from Bangladesh series

Former South Africa pace great Morne Morkel has been roped in as the Indian cricket team's new bowling coach.

Read more

SC stays NCLAT order approving Byju's Rs 158.9 crore settlement dues with BCCI

The Supreme Court stayed an order by the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal which set aside the insolvency proceedings against ed-tech major Byju's.

Read more

'Laughable and false': US denies involvement in former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina's ouster

The US has described as "laughable" and "false" the accusation that it was behind Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina's ouster.

Read more

Published 14 August 2024, 13:58 IST
