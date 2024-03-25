DH Evening Brief | BCCI announces full IPL schedule; Mishap in MP temple leaves 14 dead as India celebrates Holi

BCCI announces full IPL 2024 schedule
While the BCCI had earlier released fixture lists till April 7, the remainder of the schedule has been drawn up, factoring in the polling dates and venues for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections across the country.
Holi 2024: India celebrates the festival of colours with great zeal
The festival of colours marks the arrival of spring and signifies the triumph of good over evil. Laughter, music, and the aroma of traditional delicacies filled the air as neighborhoods across the country came alive with people joyously throwing colored powder and water at each other.
14 injured in fire at Madhya Pradesh's Mahakal Temple during Holi celebrations; CM announces ex-gratia, free treatment
In a tragic incident, at least 14 people, including priests and temple staff, were injured after a fire broke out in the sanctum sanctorum of Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain around 5.49 am on Monday.
SFJ head Pannun claims Khalistani groups funded Kejriwal's AAP with over Rs 100 cr between 2014 and 2022
Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun has alleged that Khalistani groups provided financial support to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) with approximately Rs 133.54 crore from 2014 to 2022.
Lok Sabha polls 2024: BJP fields state chief Surendran against Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad
The BJP is striving to break the decades-old bipolar politics dominated by the Congress-led UDF and the CPI(M)-led LDF in Kerala. The party had earlier announced the candidates for 12 seats. Its ally BDJS will contest four seats in the state.
Mobile phone used by Delhi CM Kejriwal during excise policy 'scam' missing: Report
Enforcement Directorate (ED) sources stated that the mobile phone used by Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal, in the purported excise policy scam has gone missing, according to a report.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress releases sixth list, fields Prahlad Gunjal against Om Birla from Kota
The Congress on Monday announced its sixth list of five candidates for the Lok Sabha polls, fielding Prahlad Gunjal from Kota to take on outgoing Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.
Russia casts doubt on Islamic State responsibility for concert attack
Russia on Monday challenged assertions by the United States that the Islamic State militant group orchestrated a gun attack on a concert hall outside Moscow that killed 137 people and injured 182 more, accusing Washington of covering for Ukraine.
China continues to harp on its claim over Arunachal Pradesh
On Monday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian reiterated China’s claim reacting to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's assertions on Saturday, dismissing China's repeated claims on Arunachal Pradesh as 'ludicrous' and that the frontier state was a 'natural part of India'.
IPL 2024: RCB look to address bowling woes
With their Achilles heel - bowling - rupturing once again as early as the season opener against Chennai Super Kings, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be banking on home comfort to find a remedy before things start to spiral out of control.