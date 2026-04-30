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DH Evening Brief | Bengaluru hospital tragedy: Lokayukta to book Chief Secy, officials; 'Their place is in depths of water': Mojtaba on 'evil foreigners'

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Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 13:25 IST
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Published 30 April 2026, 13:25 IST
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