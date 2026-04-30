<h2>Bowring Hospital wall collapse: Lokayukta to book Chief Secretary, GBA Chief commissioner and top officials in Suo Motu case</h2>.<p>In a major development following the Bowring Hospital wall collapse, the Lokayukta has decided to register a case against senior government officials, including Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh and GBA Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao, DCP East, , and traffic police officers and local police jurisdictional staff.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/bowring-hospital-wall-collapse-lokayukta-to-book-chief-secretary-gba-chief-commissioner-and-top-officials-in-suo-motu-case-3986274">Read more </a></p>.<h2>'Foreigners who commit evil have no place but in depths of water': Mojtaba Khamenei</h2>.<p>Iran's new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has published a fresh written message, on Thursday, noting that a new chapter for the Gulf and Strait of Hormuz has been taking evolving since the Iran war with the United States and Israel broke out on February.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/middle-east/foreigners-who-commit-evil-have-no-place-but-in-depths-of-water-mojtaba-khamenei-3986409">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Assembly elections 2026 | Another pollster predicts landslide win for BJP in Assam, gives edge to UDF in Kerala</h2>.<p>The Chanakya exit poll for Assam assembly election 2026 is out and it has predicted a landslide victory for the BJP. Out of 126 constituencies, the saffron party is predicted to win 102 seats (give or take 9 seats) whereas the Congress party could win 23 (± 9 seats), with the remaining seats going to others.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/assam/assembly-elections-2026-another-pollster-predicts-landslide-win-for-bjp-in-assam-gives-edge-to-udf-in-kerala-3986485">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Supreme Court slams Centre for not filing affidavit on plea to control 'unpredictable' airfares</h2>.<p>The Supreme Court on Thursday pulled up the Centre for not filing its affidavit on a petition which sought regulatory guidelines to control the "unpredictable fluctuations" in airfare and ancillary charges imposed by private airlines in India.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/supreme-court-slams-centre-for-not-filing-affidavit-on-plea-to-control-unpredictable-airfares-3986328">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Election Commission to introduce QR-based identity cards for counting centres on May 4</h2>.<p>The Election Commission has decided to introduce QR code-based identity cards at counting centres to prevent unauthorised entry during vote counting for assembly elections in five states on May 4, an official said on Thursday.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/election-commission-to-introduce-qr-based-identity-cards-for-counting-centres-on-may-4-3986463">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Will Mallikarjun Kharge return as Karnataka CM? Sonia Gandhi to take most party decisions, quips Congress chief</h2>.<p>Admitting that there is an issue regarding the change of leadership in the state Congress, AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge said that it will be resolved soon.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/will-mallikarjun-kharge-return-as-karnataka-cm-sonia-gandhi-to-take-most-party-decisions-quips-congress-chief-3986413">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Letter claims radioactive threat at RSS headquarters, other places in Nagpur; security alert sounded</h2>.<p>A high-security alert has been sounded across Nagpur after an anonymous letter claimed that radioactive material had been planted at key locations, including the RSS headquarters and a BJP office, officials said on Thursday.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra/letter-claims-radioactive-threat-at-rss-headquarters-other-places-in-nagpur-security-alert-sounded-3986344">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Rain forecast: Bengaluru traffic police issues advisory for commuters, says 'plan journey ahead, reduce speed'</h2>.<p>Amid intense pre-monsoon rain in Bengaluru, the city traffic police have released an advisory urging the public to practice caution on the streets. In the official notification, commuters have been advised to drive at optimum speed, be vigilant at junctions, flyovers and underpasses and strictly adhere to instructions issued by traffic personnel on duty.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/rain-forecast-bengaluru-traffic-police-issues-advisory-for-commuters-says-plan-journey-ahead-reduce-speed-3986414">Read more</a></p>.<h2>KD: The Devil Review: Grand spectacle, no narrative heft</h2>.<p>KD: The Devil opens with three murders prompting the police department to provide security to the family of a former police commissioner (Ravi Shankar), who is busy with wedding rituals. The former commissioner suspects that the killings are linked to a certain Kali Dasa (Dhruva Sarja).<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/entertainment/kd-the-devil-review-grand-spectacle-no-narrative-heft-3986423">Read more</a></p>.<h2>IPL 2026 | Riyan Parag fined 25 per cent of match fees for vaping inside dressing room, BCCI mulls strong action against Rajasthan Royals</h2>.<p>Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag has been fined 25 per cent of his match fee for bringing the game into "disrepute" after being caught vaping on camera during the Indian Premier League (IPL) game against Punjab Kings in Mullanpur.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/ipl-2026-riyan-parag-fined-25-per-cent-of-match-fees-for-vaping-inside-dressing-room-3986231">Read more</a></p>