DH Evening Brief: Bharat Ratna for Advani; Sena says Shinde's man shot by BJP MLA critical

BJP veteran LK Advani, whose Rath Yatra for a Ram Temple in Ayodhya led to demolition of Babri Masjid and catapulted his party to power, was on Saturday chosen for Bharat Ratna.
Read more
The condition of Shiv Sena leader Mahesh Gaikwad, who suffered multiple gunshot wounds due to indiscriminate firing by BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad at the Hill Line police station in Thane district's Ulhasnagar, is serious.
Read more
Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit submitted his resignation to President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday, citing personal reasons.
Read more
High drama was witnessed at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's official residence here on Saturday after a police team arrived for the second time to serve a notice to join a probe on his claims that the BJP has offered Rs 25 crore to at least seven AAP MLAs to switch sides.
Read more
India will remove its troops in the Maldives by May, the Maldivian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday, as the two countries seek agreement on a pullout that has strained ties.
Read more
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said BJP stalwart L K Advani challenged dynasty politics and connected India's democracy to all-inclusive and nationalist ideologies.
Read more
Jasprit Bumrah put up a special exhibition of reverse swing on a flat deck after Yashasvi Jaiswal's maiden double hundred to bowl out England for 253 in their first innings and put India ahead in the second Test here on Saturday.
Read more
A professor and five students of the Pune University have been arrested for allegedly hurting religious sentiments by staging a play based on 'Ramleela' that reportedly had objectionable dialogues and scenes, police said on Saturday.
Read more
A special court in Ranchi on Saturday allowed former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren to participate in the trust vote in the state assembly on February 5.
Read more
Pakistan former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Khan were sentenced to seven years in prison and fined on Saturday by a court that ruled their 2018 marriage violated the law, his party said.
Read more