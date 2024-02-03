JOIN US
Homeindia

DH Evening Brief: Bharat Ratna for Advani; Sena says Shinde's man shot by BJP MLA critical

Here are the top stories this evening.
Last Updated 03 February 2024, 13:29 IST

Bharat Ratna for BJP veteran Advani, days after one for socialist icon Karpoori Thakur

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

BJP veteran LK Advani, whose Rath Yatra for a Ram Temple in Ayodhya led to demolition of Babri Masjid and catapulted his party to power, was on Saturday chosen for Bharat Ratna.

Read more

Shinde's man shot by BJP MLA critical: Shiv Sena

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

The condition of Shiv Sena leader Mahesh Gaikwad, who suffered multiple gunshot wounds due to indiscriminate firing by BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad at the Hill Line police station in Thane district's Ulhasnagar, is serious.

Read more

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit resigns citing 'personal reasons'

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit submitted his resignation to President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday, citing personal reasons.

Read more

Delhi Police team knock on CM Arvind Kejriwal's door again to serve notice

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

High drama was witnessed at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's official residence here on Saturday after a police team arrived for the second time to serve a notice to join a probe on his claims that the BJP has offered Rs 25 crore to at least seven AAP MLAs to switch sides.

Read more

India to replace troops in Maldives with civilians by May

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

India will remove its troops in the Maldives by May, the Maldivian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday, as the two countries seek agreement on a pullout that has strained ties.

Read more

L K Advani challenged dynasty politics, fought for India's democracy: PM Modi

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said BJP stalwart L K Advani challenged dynasty politics and connected India's democracy to all-inclusive and nationalist ideologies.

Read more

Brilliant Bumrah swings it in India's favour, England all out for 253 after Jaiswal double ton

Jasprit Bumrah put up a special exhibition of reverse swing on a flat deck after Yashasvi Jaiswal's maiden double hundred to bowl out England for 253 in their first innings and put India ahead in the second Test here on Saturday.

Read more

'Sita shown smoking': Professor, five students arrested over play based on 'Ramleela' at Pune University

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

A professor and five students of the Pune University have been arrested for allegedly hurting religious sentiments by staging a play based on 'Ramleela' that reportedly had objectionable dialogues and scenes, police said on Saturday.

Read more

Court allows Hemant Soren to participate in trust vote in Jharkhand assembly on Feb 5

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

A special court in Ranchi on Saturday allowed former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren to participate in the trust vote in the state assembly on February 5.

Read more

Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan, wife get 7 years for unlawful marriage

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

Pakistan former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Khan were sentenced to seven years in prison and fined on Saturday by a court that ruled their 2018 marriage violated the law, his party said.

Read more

(Published 03 February 2024, 13:29 IST)
