DH Evening Brief: Biden says appears Gaza hospital blast done by 'other team'; Centre hikes DA by 4% for central govt employees

Appears Gaza hospital blast done by 'other team', not Israel: Biden
A massive blast at a Gaza hospital killed huge numbers of Palestinians, wrecking an emergency diplomatic mission by US President Joe Biden, who backed Israel's account that the explosion was caused by militants, not by Israel. Read more
Centre hikes Dearness Allowance by 4% for central govt employees ahead of festive season
The Union Cabinet on Wednesday increased the dearness allowance and dearness relief by 4 percentage points to 46 per cent to benefit 48.67 lakh central government employees and 67.95 lakh pensioners. Read more
15 years on, court convicts four for murder of TV journalist Soumya Vishwanathan
A Delhi court on Wednesday convicted four people for the murder of television journalist Soumya Vishwanathan, who was shot dead 15 years ago while she was returning home from work. Read more
Mahua Moitra 'questions for cash' case: Parliamentary body calls BJP's Nishikant Dubey on Oct 26 for proof
The Lok Sabha's Ethics Committee on Wednesday asked BJP MP Nishikant Dubey and advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai to appear before it for 'oral evidence' on October 26 in connection with the ruling party leader's 'cash for query' allegations against TMC MP Mahua Moitra. Read more
Azam Khan, his wife and son given 7-year jail term in 2019 fake birth certificate case
A court on Wednesday convicted Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, his wife Tazeen Fatima and son Abdullah Azam in a 2019 fake birth certificate case, and awarded them a seven-year jail term. Read more
Action unlikely on PCB's complaint on crowd behaviour in Ahmedabad, code of conduct covers individuals not group
The ICC is unlikely to take any action on Pakistan Cricket Board's complaint for alleged boorish crowd behaviour during their World Cup game against India in Ahmedabad since the ambit of the anti-discrimination code is restricted to individuals and does not cover group. Read more
'Unpadh baccha' Rahul has no knowledge about politics: Assam CM Sarma
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his recent comment on dynasty politics, describing him as an ‘unpadh baccha' (illiterate child) who has no knowledge about politics. Read more
PM Narendra Modi shocked at Gaza hospital attack; says those involved should be held responsible
Expressing shock over the tragic loss of lives in an attack on an hospital in Gaza, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said civilian casualties in the ongoing conflict were a matter of serious concern and those involved should be held responsible. Read more
Will sidelined leaders upset BJP’s electoral applecart?
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is like Arjuna from the Mahabharata. Like the legendary archer, Modi always keeps his target in sight, unwaveringly. With assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan declared, those on his radar — or rather off it — are none but the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s satraps: Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Madhya Pradesh), Vasundhara Raje (Rajasthan), and Raman Singh (Chhattisgarh). Read more
Man jumps off 4th floor as Bengaluru building catches fire
A massive fire tore through the fourth floor of a four-storey building at Tavarekere junction on Hosur Main Road on Wednesday. Read more