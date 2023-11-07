JOIN US
Home

DH Evening Brief | Bihar caste survey reveals 94L families surviving on Rs 6k/month; Naxal encounters, IED blast mar 1st phase of Chhattisgarh polls

Here are the top stories of this evening.
Last Updated 07 November 2023, 12:30 IST

94 lakh Bihar families surviving on Rs 6,000 per month, reveals caste survey data

[object Object]

Representative image showing a homeless woman huddled beside a fire.

Credit: iStock Photo

More than a third of families inhabiting Bihar were living in poverty, making do with a monthly income of Rs 6,000 or less, according to a detailed report of the caste survey tabled in the state assembly on Tuesday.

Naxal encounters, IED blast mar first phase of polling in Chhattisgarh

[object Object]

Representative image showing security forces conducting combing ops in a Naxal-affected area.

Credit: PTI File Photo

An IED blast triggered by Naxalites and three different encounters between them and security personnel marred the first phase of polling underway in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday, officials said.

Nitish calls for hike in SC, ST, OBC quotas; bill likely to be tabled in Assembly session

[object Object]

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Credit: PTI File Photo

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday told the state assembly that he was in favour of raising the quotas for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes in the state.

Blatant violation of poll code: Congress on PM Modi's free ration scheme extension

[object Object]

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Credit: PTI Photo

The Congress on Tuesday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement of a five-year extension of the PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana was a 'blatant violation' of the Model Code of Conduct as it was made in the midst of the Chhattisgarh election campaign.

Rashmika Mandanna deep fake video: Govt issues advisory to social media companies

[object Object]

Actor Rashmika Mandanna.

Credit: PTI File Photo

The Centre has asked all social media platforms, including X, Instagram and Facebook to remove morphed images within 24 hours of receiving a complaint under the IT rules, an official source said on Tuesday.

Delhi air pollution: SC directs Punjab, Haryana, UP, Rajasthan and Delhi to stop stubble burning

[object Object]

Supreme Court of India. 

Credit: PTI File Photo 

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi governments to stop crop burning forthwith. It made the local SHO responsible for implementing the direction under the supervision of DGP and the Chief Secretary.

Mobile internet suspended in parts of J&K's Pulwama

[object Object]

Security personnel in J&K's Pulwama.

Credit: PTI File Photo

Mobile internet has been suspended in parts of Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir for security reasons, officials said on Tuesday.

OBC leaders targeting Marathas, claims quota activist Jarange

[object Object]

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange.

Credit: X/@JarangeManoj

Quota activist Manoj Jarange on Tuesday alleged that OBC leaders were targeting Marathas by getting false offences registered against them and said Maratha leaders should stand with the youth of the community.

Naxalites and terrorists get emboldened whenever Congress comes to power: PM Modi says in Chhattisgarh

[object Object]

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during a public meeting for Chhattisgarh Assembly elections, in Bishrampur, Surajpur district, Tuesday, Nov 7, 2023.

Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hit out at the Congress for failing to contain Naxalism in Chhattisgarh and said whenever the party comes to power at the Centre, Naxalites and terrorists get emboldened.

Tata considering sale of Voltas Home Appliance Business

[object Object]

Tata Group Logo.

Credit: Reuters file photo

Tata Group is considering selling the home appliance operation of Voltas Ltd as the Indian conglomerate foresees difficulties in scaling up the business in a competitive market, according to people familiar with the matter.

(Published 07 November 2023, 12:30 IST)
