DH Evening Brief: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar likely to resign by Sunday morning; RSS seeks 'truth' behind disputed mosque-temple sites

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar likely to resign by Sunday morning
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who heads the ‘Mahagathbandhan’ government, is likely to tender his resignation by Sunday morning, a source close to the CM said on Saturday.
RSS seeks 'truth' behind disputed mosque-temple sites
Senior RSS leader Indresh Kumar questioned whether Varanasi's Gyanvapi mosque and three others, including the razed one in Ayodhya on the site where many Hindus believe Lord Ram was born, were mosques at all.
Home Ministry approves Z+ security for Kerala Governor amid tussle with SFI activists
The move comes after high drama played out in the Kollam district of Kerala today when Khan, facing SFI's black flag protest, got off his car, took on the agitating Left student wing members, sat on the roadside and hit out at Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.
Kharge breaks ice, asks Mamata to ensure safe passage of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Bengal
The Congress is now hoping for a positive turn in its relations with the Trinamool Congress after party president Mallikarjun Kharge managed to open a direct communication line with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
Delhi court summons former Bihar CM Rabri Devi, daughter Misa Bharti in money-laundering case
A Delhi court on Saturday issued summons to former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi and her daughter Misa Bharti in a money laundering probe related to the Railways land-for-job case.
Seat-sharing talks on between Gehlot, Akhilesh Yadav; will inform when formula is decided: Congress
The Congress on Saturday said constructive seat-sharing talks are on between senior party leader Ashok Gehlot and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, and it will inform when a formula is finalised.
Gujarat government razes 21 houses, over 150 huts to free Somnath temple land of encroachment
As many as 21 houses and 153 huts that had come up unauthorisedly were being demolished to clear the land belonging to Shree Somnath Trust, which manages the activities of the revered Somnath temple, and the state government, said Collector Harji Vadhvaniya.
4 Myanmarese nationals arrested for killing Mizo man: Police
Mizoram police has arrested four Myanmar nationals for the murder of a local resident. The Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP), Mizoram's leading student organization, has alleged that the perpetrators are from Myanmar's Rakhine state and have ties to the Arakan Army, an armed organisation. The MZP also said the suspects are not refugees and had come to Mizoram for business.
Bopanna, Ebden win Australian Open men's double title
The pair of Rohanna Bopanna and Matthew Ebden prevailed in a one-sided final against Tomas Machac and Zhang Zhizhen to win the Australian Open men's doubles title. The match ended in Bopanna and Ebden's favour with a scoreline of 7-6 (7-0), 7-5.
Dev Patel is unleashed as 'desi' John Wick in first trailer for 'Monkey Man'; April 5 release
Hollywood studio Universal Pictures unveiled the official trailer, featuring well-choreographed and spectacular fight and chase sequences, of the film, which also marks Patel's directorial debut, on Friday night. Inspired by the legend of Lord Hanuman, 'Monkey Man' is set in Mumbai and features the 'Lion' star as a man on a quest for vengeance against the corrupt leaders who murdered his mother and continue to systemically victimise the poor and powerless.
