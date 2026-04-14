<h2>Bihar to have first BJP-led govt as Nitish Kumar resigns</h2>.<p>It's official now. BJP's Samrat Choudhary will be the new Chief Minister of Bihar. Samrat was formally elected leader of the BJP Legislature Party (BJPLP) here on Tuesday after Nitish Kumar submitted his resignation to the Governor.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/bihar/bihar-to-have-first-bjp-led-govt-as-nitish-kumar-resigns-3967539">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Govt proposes increase of seats in Lok Sabha to 850; Bill shared with MPs</h2>.<p>The government on Tuesday proposed to increase seats in Lok Sabha to 850 - 815 in states and 35 in Union Territories).<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/govt-proposes-increase-of-seats-in-lok-sabha-to-850bill-shared-with-mps-3967434">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Talks back on table? US, Iran could return to Islamabad this week</h2>.<p>Days after the highest-level talks between US and Iran ended without a breakthrough, sources said negotiating teams could return to Islamabad later this week.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/us/talks-back-on-table-us-iran-could-return-to-islamabad-this-week-3967339">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah fires Naseer Ahmed as political secretary amid Davangere South bypoll 'sabotage' row</h2>.<p>Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has let go of his political secretary Naseer Ahmed, who is accused of working against the Congress during the April 9 Davangere South bypoll.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/karnataka-cm-siddaramaiah-fires-naseer-ahmed-as-political-secretary-3967245">Read more</a></p>.<h2>West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | Logical discrepancy not recognised term, applied only for our state: Mamata on SIR</h2>.<p>TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said that "logical discrepancy" under the special intensive revision (SIR) exercise is not an officially recognised term under the Election Commission framework and was selectively applied in West Bengal, unlike Bihar, to benefit the BJP.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/west-bengal/west-bengal-assembly-elections-2026-logical-discrepancy-not-recognised-term-applied-only-for-our-state-mamata-on-sir-3967297">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Syndicate' angle under probe after Noida workers' protest; 300 held, 7 FIRs filed as police action intensifies</h2>.<p>Amid unrest following protests by factory workers in Noida on Monday, Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh said that more than 300 individuals had been arrested and seven FIRs registered, mentioning a possibility of a 'well-orchestrated syndicate' behind the unrest.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttar-pradesh/syndicate-angle-under-probe-after-noida-workers-protest-300-held-7-firs-filed-as-police-action-intensifies-3967262">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Delving into Islamabad talks: US proposed 20-year 'suspension' of Iranian nuclear activity, Tehran said 5</h2>.<p>As peace negotiations between Iran and United States broke down in Islamabad last week, both parties blamed the other for throwing a wrench in the talks and leaving the West Asia region in a state of limbo.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/us/delving-into-islamabad-talks-us-proposed-20-year-suspension-of-iranian-nuclear-activity-tehran-said-5-3967175">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'He was forced to take them': Shane Warne's son says Covid vaccines caused legend's death</h2>.<p>Four years after Shane Warne's death left the cricketing world in shock, his son Jackson has asserted that the spin legend's demise was probably caused by the "three or four" Covid vaccines that he was "forced to take for work."<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/he-was-forced-to-take-them-shane-warnes-son-says-covid-vaccines-caused-legends-death-3967394">Read more</a></p>.<h2>US man died by suicide after AI 'wife' Xia suggested he join her in virtual world</h2>.<p>A 36-year-old man, identified as one Jonathan Gavalas, who was claimed to be stable by his family, died by suicide in October last year following weeks-long extensive chat with Google's chatbot Gemini.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/artificial-intelligence/us-man-died-by-suicide-after-ai-wife-xia-suggested-he-join-her-in-virtual-world-3967240">Read more</a></p>.<h2>When power shifts, privilege protests: From Elon Musk's 'Starlink' to Coetzee's 'Disgrace' in South Africa</h2>.<p>The clash between the world's richest man, Elon Musk, and South Africa over Starlink is not just a corporate licensing dispute. It won't be far from reality to say that it is a juxtaposition of history, race, and who gets to define fairness in a post-apartheid society of South Africa.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/opinion/when-power-shifts-privilege-protests-from-elon-musks-starlink-to-coetzees-disgrace-in-south-africa-3967331">Read more</a></p>