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DH Evening Brief | Bihar to have first BJP-led govt as Nitish resigns; Govt proposes increase of seats in Lok Sabha to 850

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Last Updated : 14 April 2026, 13:47 IST
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Published 14 April 2026, 13:47 IST
India News

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