DH Evening Brief: Bills to revamp criminal laws passed in LS; ED summons Lalu, Tejashwi in 'land-for-jobs' case

'Free from colonial mindset': Bills to revamp criminal laws passed in LS amid mass suspension of Oppn MPs
The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed three bills to replace the colonial-era criminal laws by voice vote. Read more
ED summons Lalu, Tejashwi in 'land-for-jobs' case
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav and his father Lalu Prasad, the RJD supremo, in connection with the 'land for jobs' money laundering case, officials said on Wednesday. Read more
Why no discussion on MPs being thrown out of Parliament: Rahul Gandhi
Amid a row over a Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP mimicking Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Wednesday said he shot the video of MPs sitting outside Parliament which remains on his phone and asked why was there no discussion over MPs being "thrown out" of the House. Read more
20 cases of Covid sub-variant JN.1 found in three states: INSACOG
As many as 20 cases of Covid-19 sub-variant JN.1 have been found across the country with 18 traced in Goa and one each in Kerala and Maharashtra, INSACOG, forum set up under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare by the Government of India, data showed. Read more
Two more Oppn MPs suspended from Lok Sabha, total stands at 143
The Lok Sabha on Wednesday suspended two more opposition MPs for showing placards in the House. Read more
Mimicry was done by Modi in LS, TMC's Kalyan Banerjee says; clarifies 'never had any intention' to hurt anyone
TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee, on Wednesday, clarified that he never had any intention to hurt anyone after his mimicry outside the Parliament, following suspension, was seen as an insult to Vice President and Chair of the Rajya Sabha Jagdeep Dhankhar. Read more
Kejriwal leaves for 10-day Vipassana session; to skip ED questioning
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning on December 21, left for an undisclosed location for a 10-day Vipassana meditation course on Wednesday, officials said. Read more
Tea delayed in morning, man in Uttar Pradesh beheads wife with sword
A brewing argument between a married couple in Uttar Pradesh, that allegedly began with a cup of tea, took a horrific turn when the man allegedly beheaded his wife. Read more
Amid JN.1 scare, health dept confirms one Covid positive person died in Bengaluru
The Karnataka state health department on Wednesday said that one person who tested positive for Covid passed away five days ago in the city. Read more