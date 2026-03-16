<h2>Amid supply shortage, govt makes biometric authentication mandatory for all domestic LPG consumers</h2>.<p>Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas on Sunday mandated e-KYC for all domestic LPG consumers.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/amid-supply-shortage-govt-makes-biometric-authentication-mandatory-for-all-domestic-lpg-consumers-3933324">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Assembly Elections 2026: BJP releases first lists of candidates for West Bengal and Kerala</h2>.<p>The BJP on Monday released the first list of 47 candidates for Kerala Assembly polls. The saffron party fielded Rajeev Chandrasekhar from the Nemom seat. The party also fielded former Union minister George Kurian from Kanjirappally constituency.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/west-bengal/assembly-elections-2026-bjp-releases-first-lists-of-candidates-for-west-bengal-and-kerala-3933668">Read more</a></p>.<h2>10 dead, 11 injured as major fire breaks out at SCB Medical College Hospital ICU in Odisha's Cuttack</h2>.<p>A major fire broke out in an ICU in Odisha government-run SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack in the wee hours of Monday which claimed the lives of 10 people.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/odisha/10-dead-11-injured-as-major-fire-breaks-out-at-scb-medical-college-hospital-icu-in-odishas-cuttack-3933157">Read more</a></p>.<h2>India evacuates over 550 nationals from Iran; Jaishankar thanks Armenia for transit support</h2>.<p>India has evacuated over 550 of its nationals from Iran through Armenia, with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar thanking Yerevan on Monday for facilitating the land-border transit.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/india-evacuates-over-550-nationals-from-iran-jaishankar-thanks-armenia-for-transit-support-3933512">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Hard Rock snaps pact with India franchise; 10 outlets, including in Bengaluru, to shut</h2>.<p>Hard Rock International, the parent of the US-headquartered iconic Hard Rock Cafe chain, on Monday announced that it is formally terminating its franchise agreements with JSM Corporation Pvt Ltd and related entities covering the right to operate all Hard Rock Cafes and Rock Shops within India.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/hard-rock-snaps-pact-with-india-franchisee-10-outlets-including-in-bengaluru-to-shut-3933579">Read more</a></p>.<h2>IPL 2026| Chinnaswamy Stadium officially cleared to host matches by Karnataka government</h2>.<p>The Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru has been officially given the nod by Karnataka government to host the Indian Premier League (IPL) matches this season.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/ipl-2026-chinnaswamy-stadium-officially-cleared-to-host-matches-by-karnataka-govt-3933384">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Salman Khan's 'Battle of Galwan' renamed 'Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace'</h2>.<p>The title of Salman Khan's upcoming Battle of Galwan is changed to Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace. The makers have announced the new title along with a striking poster.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/entertainment/salman-khans-battle-of-galwan-renamed-maatrubhumi-may-war-rest-in-peace-3933435">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Excise case: HC grants time to Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia to respond to CBI's plea against discharge; next hearing on April 6</h2>.<p>The Delhi High Court on Monday granted time to former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia and 21 others to respond to the CBI's petition challenging their discharge in the liquor policy case.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi/excise-case-hc-grants-time-to-arvind-kejriwal-manish-sisodia-to-respond-to-cbis-plea-against-discharge-next-hearing-on-april-6-3933398">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Ladakh agitation: Rally in Leh, shutdown in Kargil two days after Sonam Wangchuk's release</h2>.<p>Hundreds of people took part in a rally in Leh town amid tight security while Kargil observed a shutdown on Monday on a call given by Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) in support of their demands for statehood and extension of the Sixth Schedule to Ladakh.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/jammu-and-kashmir/ladakh-agitation-rally-in-leh-shutdown-in-kargil-two-days-after-sonam-wangchuks-release-3933517">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Air India, Air India Express cancel all Dubai flights after drone strike sparks fire near airport</h2>.<p>Due to the escalating tensions in West Asia, Air India and Air India Express cancelled all flights to Dubai on Monday.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/air-india-air-india-express-cancel-all-dubai-flights-for-march-16-after-drone-strike-sparks-fire-near-airport-3933281">Read more</a></p>