DH Evening Brief | Birla to attend Bangladesh govt oath-taking as Modi skips ceremony; India, Pak continue status quo on 'no handshake'

<h2>Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to represent India in swearing-in ceremony of newly-elected Bangladesh govt as PM Modi skips event</h2>.<p>Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will represent India in the swearing-in ceremony of the newly-elected government of Bangladesh, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Sunday.</p>.<h2>ICC T20 World Cup 2026 | India, Pakistan continue status quo on 'no handshake'</h2>.<p>The handshake saga between the captains of India and Pakistan continued on the cricket field as Suryakumar Yadav and Salman Agha refused to indulge in the customary gesture during the toss in their T20 World Cup clash at Colombo on Sunday.</p>.<h2>Bangladesh seeks reset in India ties, onus on New Delhi to recognise changed reality: Tarique Rahman's Adviser</h2>.<p>An adviser to BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman, on Sunday said that Bangladesh wants to rework and reset on ties with India for "mutual benefit", stating that ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina and her Awami League party no longer hold power.</p>.<h2>Karnataka reports 4.8 lakh severely stunted children despite nutrition schemes</h2>.<p>Despite the state government's various nutrition schemes, over 4.79 lakh children between the age group of 0 and 6 are severely stunted.</p>.<h2>Sabarimala women entry again puts Kerala Left-front government in tight spot ahead of polls</h2>.<p>With the Supreme Court scheduled to consider the Sabarimala women entry case on Monday, the CPM-led Left Democratic Front government in Kerala is under pressure to clarify its stand on the demand to lift the ban on the entry of women in the 10-50 age group to the hill shrine.</p>.<h2>After the boom, the melt: How warmer winters are reshaping Kashmir's tourism economy</h2>.<p>In January 2025, Abdul Majeed inaugurated 7-M Cottage, his newly built hotel in Tangmarg — the gateway town to Gulmarg in north Kashmir. He had taken a substantial bank loan, betting on Kashmir's tourism boom and Gulmarg's standing as India's premier ski destination.</p>.<h2>Emerging 'digital hawala': Security agencies uncover mule-account network in J&K</h2>.<p>Security agencies probing financial crime in Jammu and Kashmir have uncovered an expansive network of "mule accounts" — bank accounts used to channel and launder proceeds from online scams — and warned that the system's rapid growth could be exploited as a new-age terror-funding conduit.</p>.<h2>'Highlighting 18% tariff as achievement is misleading': Farmers' forum questions govt stance on India-US trade deal</h2>.<p>A prominent farmers' organisation Rashtriya Kisan Mahasangh (RKM) has questioned the government's narrative on India-US trade deal over allowing import farm products and claims about the country having an advantage over neighbours like Bangladesh and Pakistan.</p>.<h2>T20 World Cup 2026 | Afghanistan unlucky, need more games against top teams: Rashid</h2>.<p>Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan said his side were unlucky to be staring at an early exit from the T20 World Cup and stressed the need for smaller nations to play regularly against top teams to make major tournaments more competitive.</p>.<h2>LoP R Ashoka accuses Karnataka govt of 'betrayal' over unpaid contractor bills </h2>.<p>His remarks come as the Karnataka State Contractors Association prepares for a major protest at the Freedom park here on March 5, demanding the release of over Rs 37,000 crore in pending bills.</p>