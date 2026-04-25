<h2>BJP says Arvind Kejriwal spent private money on 'Sheesh Mahal 2'; AAP calls allegation 'fake'</h2>.<p>The Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday cornered Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal over the new bungalow allotted to him at Lodhi Estate here, dubbing it as "Sheesh Mahal 2" and alleging expenditure of private money to build amenities in it.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi/bjp-says-arvind-kejriwal-spent-private-money-on-sheesh-mahal-2-aap-calls-allegation-fake-3980530">Read more</a></p>.<h2>West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: Mamata Banerjee says will file legal case against Amit Shah for his 'violent remarks'</h2>.<p>West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday said she will file a "legal case" against Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his "violent remarks" ahead of second phase of the assembly elections on April 29.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/west-bengal/west-bengal-assembly-elections-2026-mamata-banerjee-says-will-file-legal-case-against-amit-shah-for-his-violent-remarks-3980759">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Kantara' mimicry case: Karnataka High Court quashes proceedings against Ranveer Singh after apology</h2>.<p>The Karnataka High Court on Saturday quashed proceedings against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh in the case related to his mimicry of the deity's depiction in the film Kantara-1.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/kantara-mimicry-case-karnataka-high-court-quashes-proceedings-against-ranveer-singh-after-apology-3980756">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Gen Z backlash? Raghav Chadha loses 1 million Instagram followers after joining BJP</h2>.<p>Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha has recently quit the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), asserting that the Arvind Kejriwal-led party had strayed from its principles, values, and core morals.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/gen-z-backlash-raghav-chadha-loses-1-million-instagram-followers-after-joining-bjp-3980696">Read more</a></p>.<h2>K Kavitha launches new political outfit months after being suspended from BRS</h2>.<p>Seven months after her suspension from the BRS, Telangana Jagruthi president and Former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter, K Kavitha, on Saturday launched a political outfit, named 'Telangana Rashtra Sena' (TRS).<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/telangana/k-kavitha-launches-new-political-outfit-months-after-being-suspended-from-brs-3980466">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Devendra Fadnavis had a 'secret meeting' with Uddhav Thackeray? Maharashtra CM clarifies</h2>.<p>Political circles in Maharashtra were abuzz with speculation about a late-night “secret meeting” between Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra/devendra-fadnavis-had-a-secret-meeting-with-uddhav-thackeray-maharashtra-cm-clarifies-3980713">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Day after leaving AAP, Swati Maliwal slams Kejriwal, says party has 'strayed far' from its principles</h2>.<p>A major political shake-up hit the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal launched a sharp attack on her former party on Saturday, claiming it had "strayed far" from its founding principals and that its chief Arvind Kejriwal had fundamentally changed.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/day-after-leaving-aap-swati-maliwal-slams-kejriwal-says-party-has-strayed-far-from-its-principles-3980583">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Bird flu: Karnataka completes 10-day H5N1 surveillance, containment operation</h2>.<p>The Karnataka government has successfully completed a 10-day intensive surveillance and containment operation following the detection of the H5N1 Avian Influenza outbreak here, officials said on Saturday.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bird-flu-karnataka-completes-10-day-h5n1-surveillance-containment-operation-3980590">Read more</a></p>.<h2>First arrest made in Akshay Kumar's daughter asked for 'nudes' case</h2>.<p>A man has been taken into custody by the Maharashtra Cyber Cell following reports of harassment involving Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar’s family. Confirming the development, ADG Yashasvi Yadav said that the individual has been arrested for allegedly demanding nude pictures from 13-year-old Nitara while she was playing an online game.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/entertainment/first-arrest-made-in-akshay-kumars-daughter-asked-for-nudes-case-3980588">Read more</a></p>.<h2>‘I’ll forgive, not forget’: Sreesanth revives ‘slapgate’ row; says no ties with Harbhajan Singh</h2>.<p>Former Indian pacer S. Sreesanth has revealed that he is no longer on speaking terms with Harbhajan Singh and made a serious allegation that the 'turbanator' profited from the 'slapgate' which transpired in the inaugural edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2008.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/ill-forgive-not-forget-sreesanth-revives-slapgate-row-says-no-ties-with-harbhajan-singh-3980576">Read more</a></p>