DH Evening Brief: BJP makes slew of promises in MP poll manifesto; Dal Lake fire kills three tourists from Bangladesh

MP polls: BJP promises higher MSP for wheat, paddy; houses under ‘Ladli Bahna’; LPG cylinder at Rs 450
The BJP on Saturday released its manifesto for the November 17 Madhya Pradesh elections promising MSP for wheat at Rs 2,700 per quintal and paddy at Rs 3,100 and houses for beneficiaries of the state’s flagship scheme ‘Ladli Bahna’.
Dal Lake fire kills three tourists from Bangladesh, leaves trail of destruction
The fire broke out in the tourist hub of the Dal Lake early Saturday, destroying property worth crores of rupees. The cause of the fire was not immediately known.
Encounter breaks out in J&K's Pulwama
Initially, there was a brief exchange of firing between the terrorists and security forces after which the cordon was tightened and search intensified, the police said. No casualties have been reported so far.
Protests outside IIT-Bombay against 'radical Leftist' speakers for 'glorifying' Palestinian 'terrorists'
A protest was held on Saturday outside the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay seeking the arrest of a professor and a guest speaker for allegedly glorifying terrorism while talking about the Palestinian freedom struggle against Israel.
Five dead, 60 hurt as Chennai & Bengaluru-bound buses collide in TN
At least five persons were killed and about 60 passengers injured when a state government bus and an omnibus collided head-on on the Chennai-Bengaluru national highway in the wee hours of Saturday, police said.
Modi govt stands for 'beti bachao', Gehlot govt for 'rapists bachao', alleges BJP
BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla cited a number of cases of atrocities against women and children, including those involving police and other government officials, to allege that rapists have 'high confidence' in the poll-bound Rajasthan.
Congress smells victory in Telangana, seeks to quash in-party rebellion
Assessing that it stands a chance of springing a surprise win in Telangana, the Congress is making all efforts to tackle the rebellion within and has reached out to over a dozen senior leaders who were sulking over ticket distribution to ensure that nothing goes against it.
No 'black coat' for lawyers outside court premises: Allahabad HC
In a significant judgement aimed at preventing lawyers from intervening in private land disputes and siding with land mafias while donning their uniform, the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has directed the Uttar Pradesh Bar Council to make guidelines to ensure that lawyers do not wear the black coat outside the court premises.
Umpires correctly gave Mathews out: MCC on 'time out' controversy
The umpires had correctly ruled Angelo Matthew 'timed out' but the Sri Lankan batter could have avoided getting dismissed in that fashion by consulting the officials before asking for a new helmet, Marylebone Cricket Club, the custodian of the rules governing the game, said on Saturday.
Headed to Saudi, Iranian President calls on Islamic nations to unite over Gaza
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Saturday that the time had come for action over the conflict in Gaza rather than talk as he headed to Saudi Arabia to attend a summit on the war between Israel and Hamas militants.