Home

DH Evening Brief: BJP picks Bhajanlal Sharma as Rajasthan CM; Retail inflation rises to 3-month high

Here are the top news stories of the day!
Last Updated 12 December 2023, 13:47 IST

BJP picks first-time MLA Bhajanlal Sharma as Rajasthan Chief Minister

The BJP on Tuesday picked first-time MLA Bhajan Lal Sharma as Rajasthan's new chief minister, ending days of speculation that followed its victory in the assembly polls. Read more

Retail inflation rises to 3-month high of 5.55% in November

Retail inflation inched up to a three-month high of 5.55 per cent in November driven by higher food prices, according to official data released on Tuesday. Read more

Kerala CM Vijayan accused of threatening, trying to physically hurt Governor Khan

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Tuesday hardened his stand against Pinarayi Vijayan over the Student Federation of India's (SFI) ongoing stir against him, reiterating that it was a 'conspiracy' hatched by the Chief Minister while the protesters were acting as per his 'instructions'. Read more

ISRO to put first astronaut on Moon by 2040

After the historic success of its Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission, ISRO is going full throttle with its plans to send Indian astronauts for the first time to the Moon by 2040, ISRO Chairman S Somanath said. Read more

At least 23 soldiers killed in terror attack in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

At least 23 soldiers were killed on Tuesday when militants linked to a Pakistani Taliban affiliate rammed an explosive-laden truck into a security forces' post in restive Khyber-Paktunkhwa's Dera Ismail Khan district, the army said. Read more

Would rather die than ask something for myself: Former MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Outgoing Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday said he will "rather die" than asking something for himself from his party. Read more

Joe Biden unlikely to visit India for Republic Day celebrations, no Quad summit soon

US President Joe Biden is not expected to travel to India next month to grace the Republic Day celebrations as the Chief Guest, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday. Read more

Haven't opposed caste census, but it has to be scientific: D K Shivakumar

A day after a rap from AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday said he is not opposed to the caste census, but maintained that the exercise that was done in the state was “unscientific”. Read more

'Let J&K go to hell': Exasperated Farooq Abdullah on SC verdict on Article 370

"Let Jammu and Kashmir go to hell," said former state Chief Minister and National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday, when quizzed about the Supreme Court's verdict on the abrogation of Article 370. Read more

(Published 12 December 2023, 13:47 IST)
India News

