Homeindia

DH Evening Brief: BJP picks Vishnu Deo Sai as Chhattisgarh CM; BSP chief Mayawati names nephew Akash Anand as her successor

Here are the top stories this evening.
Last Updated 10 December 2023, 13:23 IST

BJP picks Vishnu Deo Sai, a prominent tribal leader, as Chhattisgarh CM

Vishnu Deo Sai, a prominent tribal face of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Chhattisgarh, will be state chief minister after he was elected as leader of BJP's legislative party during a meeting of 54 newly-elected MLAs here on Sunday. Read more

BSP chief Mayawati names nephew Akash Anand as her successor at party meet

Ending suspense over her party's future leadership, BSP supremo Mayawati on Sunday declared party's national coordinator and her nephew Akash Anand as her political heir. Read more

Bengaluru tops in acid attacks against women in 2022: NCRB data

Bengaluru witnessed highest number of acid attacks against women in the country in 2022, with the city police registering six cases, the latest report released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) said. Read more

Eight charred to death as SUV catches fire after accident in Bareilly

PTI

Eight people, including a child, were charred to death in their SUV after it was hit by an oncoming truck and caught fire in this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Sunday. Read more

Clarification sought from Dheeraj Sahu on 'unaccounted cash', says Jharkhand Congress in-charge

Jharkhand Congress in-charge Avinash Pandey on Sunday said that a clarification has been sought from party MP Dheeraj Sahu in connection with the recovery of huge cash from premises linked to him. Read more

Whispers of uncertainty in Kashmir ahead of SC's Article 370 verdict

Whispers of uncertainty lingered in Kashmir on Sunday as the Supreme Court is set to deliver its judgement on petitions challenging the Article 370’s August 2019 abrogation. Read more

Bengaluru auto driver attempts to run over traffic cop, threatens to kill him

A 28-year-old auto rickshaw driver allegedly attempted to run over a traffic cop who was trying to stop him while he was driving on the wrong side. He also threatened to kill the cop if he was taken to the police station. Read more

Nearly 10 BJP MLAs meet Vasundhara Raje amid suspense over Rajasthan CM post

Some newly elected BJP MLAs met former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje at her Civil Lines residence on Sunday, amid suspense over whom the party will pick for the CM post in the state. Read more

Gaza health situation is 'catastrophic': WHO chief

The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on Gaza's healthcare sector has been "catastrophic", the World Health Organization chief said on Sunday at an emergency board meeting, saying conditions were ideal for the spread of deadly diseases. Read more

(Published 10 December 2023, 13:23 IST)
