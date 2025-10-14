<h2>BJP releases first list of 71 candidates even as junior allies miffed over seats</h2>.<p>The saffron camp has so far tried to assuage the ruffled feathers of junior allies like Jitan Ram Manjhi and Upendra Kushwaha – both miffed over being allotted merely six seats each.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/bihar/bihar-assembly-elections-2025-bjp-releases-first-list-of-71-candidates-even-as-junior-allies-miffed-over-seats-3763973">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Operation Sindoor 2.0 will be deadlier, says Western Army Commander Lt Gen Katiyar</h2>.<p>Asserting that Pakistan has no capacity to fight India but it may attempt Pahalgam-type attacks again, Western Army commander Lieutenant General Manoj Kumar Katiyar on Tuesday said the response — Operation Sindoor 2.0 — will be deadlier.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/operation-sindoor-20-will-be-deadlier-says-western-army-commander-lt-gen-katiyar-3763781">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Haryana IPS officer death case takes shocking turn as cop levels corruption charges on deceased Puran Kumar before killing self</h2>.<p>Sandeep Kumar was reportedly probing a corruption case against deceased officer Puran Kumar. He said in a suicide note and a purported video message that he was sacrificing his life for 'truth'.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/haryana/haryana-ips-officer-death-case-takes-shocking-turn-as-cop-levels-corruption-charges-on-deceased-officer-kills-self-3763847">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Explained | 'November revolution': The buzzword in Karnataka political circles</h2>.<p>As the Congress-led government nears the halfway mark of its five-year term in November, speculation over a change of guard in Karnataka has intensified<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/explained-november-revolution-the-buzzword-in-karnataka-political-circles-3763761">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Take up some CSR work': Karnataka Minister reacts to Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw's X post on Bengaluru's 'poor roads'</h2>.<p>Karnataka Industries Minister MB Patil rebuked Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw for flagging bad infrastructure in Bengaluru, and asked her to “take up some work under corporate social responsibility (CSR)” in her neighbourhood.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/take-up-some-csr-work-tweet-was-unnecessary-karnataka-minister-mb-patil-reacts-to-biocon-chiefs-x-post-3763628">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | RJD supremo Lalu gives away RJD ticket; stops after Tejashwi's intervention</h2>.<p>Rashtriya Janata Dal president Lalu Prasad gave away the party ticket to several candidates until his son and heir apparent Tejashwi Yadav, early on Tuesday, pointed out that the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, helmed in Bihar by the RJD, was yet to announce a seat-sharing formula for the Assembly election formally.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/bihar/bihar-assembly-elections-2025-rjd-supremo-lalu-gives-away-rjd-ticket-stops-after-tejashwis-intervention-3763406">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Durgapur rape case: 5 arrested accused, friend of survivor taken to crime spot for reconstruction</h2>.<p>West Bengal Police on Tuesday afternoon took the five arrested accused and the friend of the Durgapur gang rape survivor to the crime spot for reconstruction of the crime as a part of their ongoing probe, a senior officer said.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-bengal/durgapur-rape-case-5-arrested-accused-friend-of-survivor-taken-to-crime-spot-for-reconstruction-3763435">Read more</a></p>.<h2>India to resume postal services to US from October 15</h2>.<p>India Post will resume international postal services of all categories to the US from October 15, according to an official statement issued on Tuesday.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/india-to-resume-postal-services-to-us-from-october-15-3763905">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for 2027 World Cup? 'Stay in the present,' says Gautam Gambhir</h2>.<p>Since Rohit Sharma was replaced by Shubman Gill as the captain of the Indian ODI team, starting with the series against Australia from October 19, the buzz around the veteran’s future and his longtime colleague Virat Kohli has refused to die down.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/rohit-sharma-and-virat-kohli-for-2027-world-cup-stay-in-the-present-says-gautam-gambhir-3763845">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Israel says it opens fire on suspects in Gaza, local authorities report six killed</h2>.<p>Israel's military said it opened fire on Tuesday to remove a threat posed by suspects who approached its forces in the northern Gaza Strip, and health authorities in the enclave said at least six Palestinians had been killed by Israeli fire.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/israel-says-it-opens-fire-on-suspects-in-gaza-local-authorities-report-six-killed-3763780">Read more</a></p>