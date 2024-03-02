DH Evening Brief: BJP releases first list of candidates for LS polls; Gautam Gambhir, Jayant Sinha not to contest elections

BJP releases first list of candidates for Lok Sabha polls; PM Modi to contest from Varanasi, Shah from Gandhinagar
BJP on Saturday released its first list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to again contest from his constituency of Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh. Read more
Gautam Gambhir, Jayant Sinha not to contest Lok Sabha polls to focus on ‘cricket’, ‘climate change’ respectively
Indicating that the BJP may be benching a number of sitting MPs in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, lawmakers Jayant Sinha and Gautam Gambhir on Saturday announced that they have requested party chief J P Nadda to relieve them of electoral or political duties. Read more
Rameshwaram cafe blast to be probed by Central Crime Branch: Bengaluru Police Commissioner
Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda on Saturday said that the investigation of the Rameshwaram cafe blast in which 10 people were injured has been handed over to Central Crime Branch and that no arrest has been made in connection with the incident. Read more
Spanish tourist gang-raped in Jharkhand, 3 arrested
A tourist from Spain was allegedly gang-raped in Jharkhand's Dumka district, police said on Saturday. Read more
Google-Indian startups row: App delisting can't be permitted, says Telecom Minister Vaishnaw
Taking a strong view of Google pulling off some apps from its Play Store, the government on Saturday said delisting of Indian apps cannot be permitted and that the tech company and the startups concerned have been called for a meeting next week. Read more
Ship with dual-use consignment for Pakistan's nuclear programme seized at Mumbai port
Security agencies at Mumbai's Nhava Sheva port intercepted and seized the consignment of a Karachi-bound ship from China after it was found carrying a dual-use consignment with implications for Pakistan's nuclear and ballistic missile programmes. Read more
Watch: Rameshwaram Cafe blast | CCTV footage shows suspect looking at wristwatch
The CCTV footage obtained by DH shows a masked man leaving Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe, who has been identified as a suspect in the blast that left ten people injured on March 1. Watch video
I will remain with NDA forever, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar assures PM Modi
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday assured Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he would remain with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) forever. Read more
Karnataka government to takeover private water tankers in Bengaluru amid severe water shortage: Deputy CM
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Saturday announced that the private water tankers in Bengaluru would be taken over by the State government in view of severe water shortage. Read more