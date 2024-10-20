DH Evening Brief | BJP releases first list of candidates for Maharashtra polls; Bomb threats to flights cross 100 in a week

Airlines operating from India have received close to 100 threat messages—all of them turned out to be hoax—in the past seven days, with another 20-30 such messages from unidentified people on Sunday stretching the security and airport mechanism for another day.
Yadav, 39, described the claims as false media reports when he spoke to his cousin, Avinash Yadav, the relative told Reuters on Saturday in their ancestral village about 100 km (60 miles) from the capital New Delhi.
A suspicious blast took place near a CRPF school in Delhi's Rohini area on Sunday morning, triggering panic in the security establishment as it came during the festival season.
Amid heavy criticism, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde stepped in on Sunday as the induction Shrikant Pangarkar—an accused linked to the murder of journalist-activist Gauri Lankesh and the Nalasopara arms-ammunition haul case—into the Shiv Sena sparked off a major political issue in the poll-bound state.
In what could be called his first public comments following the murder of his close friend and NCP leader Baba Siddique, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan said he has to handle quarrels between Bigg Boss 18 contestants at a time when he is "going through" a certain phase in his life.
Addressing a gathering at Antarwali Sarti village in Jalna district, Jarange said he would field Maratha candidates only in places where the community has a chance of winning, and added that he himself would not contest.
Authorities on Sunday demolished a portion of a building constructed illegally on land belonging to a temple allegedly by the father-son duo arrested for stabbing 10 RSS workers during a Sharad Purnima event on the temple premises three days back.
A Yazidi woman who was recently freed from Gaza after 10 years of captivity under the Islamic State has claimed that ISIS fed her and other abductees the 'meat of babies'.
New Zealand survived a hostile Jasprit Bumrah spell to foil India's attempt to add a final-day twist to an absorbing series-opener, slaying the cricketing giants at home by eight wickets and ending a 36-year long wait to taste Test success in the coutry.
