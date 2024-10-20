Home
DH Evening Brief | BJP releases first list of candidates for Maharashtra polls; Bomb threats to flights cross 100 in a week

Here are the top stories this evening.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 20 October 2024, 13:25 IST

Comments

100 threats to flights in 7 days: Bomb hoax streak continues

Airlines operating from India have received close to 100 threat messages—all of them turned out to be hoax—in the past seven days, with another 20-30 such messages from unidentified people on Sunday stretching the security and airport mechanism for another day.

Read more

Vikash Yadav, charged with Pannun murder plot by US, junks allegations as 'false'

Yadav, 39, described the claims as false media reports when he spoke to his cousin, Avinash Yadav, the relative told Reuters on Saturday in their ancestral village about 100 km (60 miles) from the capital New Delhi.

Read more

NIA, NSG rush to site after loud blast heard near CRPF school in Delhi's Rohini; multi-agency probe under way

A suspicious blast took place near a CRPF school in Delhi's Rohini area on Sunday morning, triggering panic in the security establishment as it came during the festival season.

Read more

No party post to accused in Gauri Lankesh murder case: Shinde-led Sena

Amid heavy criticism, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde stepped in on Sunday as the induction Shrikant Pangarkar—an accused linked to the murder of journalist-activist Gauri Lankesh and the Nalasopara arms-ammunition haul case—into the Shiv Sena sparked off a major political issue in the poll-bound state.

Read more

'What I am going through...': Salman Khan alludes to death threats on Bigg Boss 18

In what could be called his first public comments following the murder of his close friend and NCP leader Baba Siddique, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan said he has to handle quarrels between Bigg Boss 18 contestants at a time when he is "going through" a certain phase in his life.

Read more

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil to not contest Maharashtra polls

Addressing a gathering at Antarwali Sarti village in Jalna district, Jarange said he would field Maratha candidates only in places where the community has a chance of winning, and added that he himself would not contest.

Read more

Attack on RSS workers: Authorities initiate bulldozer action against accused father-son duo

Authorities on Sunday demolished a portion of a building constructed illegally on land belonging to a temple allegedly by the father-son duo arrested for stabbing 10 RSS workers during a Sharad Purnima event on the temple premises three days back.

Read more

'Forced to eat meat of babies': Yazidi woman rescued from Gaza recalls horror meal served by ISIS

A Yazidi woman who was recently freed from Gaza after 10 years of captivity under the Islamic State has claimed that ISIS fed her and other abductees the 'meat of babies'.

Read more

New Zealand clinch historic Test win in India after 36 years

New Zealand survived a hostile Jasprit Bumrah spell to foil India's attempt to add a final-day twist to an absorbing series-opener, slaying the cricketing giants at home by eight wickets and ending a 36-year long wait to taste Test success in the coutry.

Read more

Published 20 October 2024, 13:25 IST
