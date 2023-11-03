DH Evening Brief: BJP releases manifesto for Chhattisgarh polls; Saudi Arabia eyes stake in $30 billion IPL

Chhattisgarh polls: BJP promises sops for married women, landless farm labourers, LPG cylinder at Rs 500
Yearly financial assistance to married and landless agriculture labourers, paddy procurement at Rs 3,100 per quintal and cooking gas cylinder at Rs 500 to poor families are some of the key highlights of the BJP's poll manifesto for Chhattisgarh released on Friday, just four days ahead of the first phase of the assembly elections.
Saudi Arabia eyes stake in $30 billion IPL
Saudi Arabia has expressed interest in buying a multibillion-dollar stake in the Indian Premier League, international cricket’s most lucrative event, following a string of investments that have upended professional sports including football and golf.
Indefinite suspension: SC asks AAP MP Raghav Chadha to tender unconditional apology to RS chairperson Dhankhar
The Supreme Court on Friday told AAP MP Raghav Chadha to tender an unconditional apology to Rajya Sabha chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar, saying the Vice-President would take a sympathetic view of the matter related to the lawmaker's indefinite suspension from the Upper House.
'You call so and so a dear friend, does his wife know...': Mahua Moitra rages after LS panel's 'humiliating' questions
Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra has said that she was subjected to humiliating questions at the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee's hearing on 'cash-for-query' allegations against her and thanked Opposition MPs who staged a walkout in protest.
Y S Sharmila’s YSRTP not to contest Telangana Assembly elections, to support Congress
The YSR Telangana Party will not contest the November 30 Assembly polls in the state and would support the opposition Congress, YSRTP president Y S Sharmila said on Friday.
Wish to become CM if luck is on my side: Karnataka Home Minister Parameshwara
A day after Siddaramaiah asserted that he would continue as Karnataka Chief Minister for a full five-year term, rubbishing talks of a midterm change in leadership, Home Minister G Parameshwara on Friday made no secret of his desire to occupy the top post if luck is on his side.
If Lord Krishna blesses, I will contest Lok Sabha elections: Actor Kangana Ranaut
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut on Friday hinted at entering electoral politics, saying if Lord Krishna blesses her, she would contest the next Lok Sabha elections.
Rave parties with snake venom: Bigg Boss winner Elvish Yadav booked, 5 others arrested
The Noida Police has booked Bigg Boss winner Elvish Yadav and arrested five people for the alleged use of snake venom at rave parties, officials said on Friday.
Fire at drug rehabilitation centre in northern Iran kills at least 32
A massive fire at a drug rehabilitation centre in northern Iran has killed at least 32 people and injured 16, Iranian media reported on Friday.
'Difficult' to strike down part of women reservation law that says it will be implemented after Census: SC
The Supreme Court on Friday said it would be "very difficult" for it to strike down a part of the women's reservation law that says it will come into effect after the Census.
