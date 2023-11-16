DH Evening Brief: BJP releases Rajasthan poll manifesto; Viral video lands Karnataka CM's son in a soup

From govt jobs to 'mahila thana': What BJP promises in Rajasthan poll manifesto
The BJP on Thursday released its manifesto for the Rajasthan assembly polls, promising to provide LPG cylinder for Rs 450 each to Ujjawala scheme beneficiaries, 2.5 lakh government jobs in five years and increasing the financial assistance to farmers under the PM-Kisan scheme.
Viral video lands Karnataka CM's son in a soup: JD(S), BJP target Siddaramaiah
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's son Yathindra Siddaramaiah found himself embroiled in a controversy on Thursday after a video, where he was seen issuing certain instructions on the phone, went viral on social media.
Encounter breaks out between terrorists, security forces in J&K's Kulgam
The security forces had launched a cordon-and-search operation in Nehama village of Kulgam following information about the presence of terrorists in the area, the officials said. The search operation turned into a gunbattle as the ultras opened fire towards the security personnel, they added.
India 'not out of the woods yet' on inflation: RBI
India is not home-free with regards to the pressures of high prices but the moderation in retail inflation over the last two months is a relief, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in its November bulletin published on Thursday.
PM Modi is 'jhooth ke jagatguru', says Jairam Ramesh
Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of spreading 'lies' against the Congress, party general secretary Jairam Ramesh on Thursday called him 'jhooth ke jagatguru', days after the prime minister mocked Rahul Gandhi as the 'leader of fools' during campaigning for assembly polls.
India softened global inflation, should be thanked for Russian oil purchases, says EAM S Jaishankar
India’s purchase policies softened the oil and gas markets by its decision to continue transactions with Russia and should be thanked for managing global inflation as a consequence, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said.
Congress leader Chidambaram apologises for loss of lives during Telangana agitation
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Thursday apologised for the loss of lives during the Telangana statehood agitation. Speaking to media persons here, the former Union minister also said creating a state or dividing a state is not child's play and it can't be done “just like that” and it is in response to people's movement.
Sahara matter will continue even after Subrata's death: Sebi chief
Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a Ficci event, Buch said for Sebi, the Sahara matter was about an entity's conduct and added that it will continue regardless of whether an individual is there or not.
Video games, AI fuel wartime disinformation
Since the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel, the military simulation game Arma 3 has become the source of numerous videos used to spread disinformation via social media accounts with hundreds of thousands of followers.
The Shami Storm: How pacer took the mantle of India's bowling superstar in WC
Shami has taken 23 wickets from six matches, including three fifers, at a mind-boggling strike-rate of 10.9, easily the best in this tournament on those two counts.