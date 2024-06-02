DH Evening Brief: BJP wins Arunachal, SKM storms back to power in Sikkim; Kejriwal returns to Tihar jail

With 46 seats, BJP set to form govt in state for third term; Congress gets only one seat
The BJP is set to form its government in Arunachal Pradesh for the third straight term by registering victory in 46 out of 60 Assembly seats while the Congress was reduced to just one seat.
SKM storms back to power in Sikkim, wins 31 seats in 32-member assembly
The Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) on Sunday returned to power in the Himalayan state for the second consecutive term by a landslide victory, winning 31 seats in the 32-member assembly.
Arvind Kejriwal returns to Tihar jail as interim bail expires
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday surrendered at the Tihar Jail after his interim bail granted by the Supreme Court ended saying, "your son" is "not going to jail for corruption" but for "raising voice against dictatorship".
Congress counters 'BJP sponsored' exit polls with I.N.D.I.A. bloc's projected 'wins'
In a bid to counter the exit polls predicting a massive win for the BJP, Congress on Sunday fielded around ten state party chiefs or legislature party leaders to present their calculations on the results, which painted a favourable picture for the I.N.D.I.A bloc.
Hyderabad ceases to be common capital of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh
Hyderabad, one of the bustling metropolitan cities of the country, ceased to be the common capital of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh from Sunday as per the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014.
EC asks Congress' Jairam Ramesh to share details of claim on Shah calling up DMs
The Election Commission on Sunday sought details from Congress General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh on his claims that Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to 150 District Magistrates and Collectors ahead of the counting of votes.
Raveena Tandon, driver assaulted by crowd in Bandra
Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon and her driver were allegedly attacked by a mob in Mumbai amid rash driving claims against the driver, police said on Sunday.
I.N.D.I.A. complains to EC about not counting and declaring postal ballot results first
The I.N.D.I.A. bloc members on Sunday met with the Election Commission of India to complain about the practice of not counting and declaring the results that come via postal ballots.
Mumbai serial blasts case convict dies after getting attacked in Kolhapur jail
A convict in the 1993 Mumbai serial bomb blasts case was fatally attacked by five inmates in Kalamba Central Jail in Kolhapur on Sunday, police said.
Praggnanandhaa stuns Caruana, enters top 10 world ranking
Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa scored a massive, hard-earned victory over world number two Fabiano Caruana of the United States and made his way to the top 10 of world rankings after the end of fifth round of Norway Chess tournament here.
