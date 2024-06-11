Home
DH Evening Brief | BJP's tribal leader Mohan Charan Majhi to be new Odisha CM; Kannada actor Darshan arrested in murder case

Here are the top stories this evening.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 11 June 2024, 14:09 IST
Last Updated : 11 June 2024, 14:09 IST

Mohan Charan Majhi to be new Odisha CM

BJP leader Mohan Charan Majhi will be the new chief minister of Odisha, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced here on Tuesday. Read more

Kannada actor Darshan, 10 others arrested in murder case

Well-known Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa and 10 others have been arrested for the murder of 33-year-old from Chitradurga, Bengaluru police. Read more

LS results reality check for 'overconfident' BJP workers, says RSS mouthpiece

The Lok Sabha poll results have come as a reality check for "overconfident" BJP workers and many of its leaders as they were happy in their "bubble" and enjoying the glow of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's aura. Read more

Chandrababu Naidu poised to take over as Andhra Pradesh CM

TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu is set to take oath as the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday, marking his fourth term in that role. Read more

PM Modi to travel to Italy this week for G7 summit in first trip abroad in third term

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to travel to Italy this week to attend the annual summit of G7 advanced economies in his first trip abroad after assuming office for the third straight term. Read more

After years in work, law ministry clears fresh litigation policy document

After going to the drawing board on several occasions, the Union Law Ministry finalised a document on the national litigation policy which seeks to expedite resolution of pending cases. Read more

UK PM Sunak promises to halve migration

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said his Conservative Party would halve migration and then reduce it every year if it is re-elected on July 4. Read more 

Satwik, Chirag lose No.1 ranking; slip to third in latest BWF list

Premier Indian doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, who pulled out of their title defence at Indonesia Open last week, slipped two rungs to third in the latest world rankings

Published 11 June 2024, 14:09 IST
India News

