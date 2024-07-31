Home
DH Evening Brief | Blame game erupts between Amit Shah & Kerala CM over Wayanad disaster; UPSC cancels candidature of Puja Khedkar

Here are the top news of the evening.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 31 July 2024, 13:46 IST

Kerala CM Vijayan refutes Amit Shah's claim that Centre gave advance calamity warning to state

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday refuted Union Home Minister Amit Shah's claim that the state government was warned as early as July 23 regarding a possible natural calamity in Wayanad due to heavy rains.

UPSC cancels candidature of Puja Khedkar from IAS, debars her from all future selections

The UPSC on Wednesday said it has cancelled the provisional candidature of probationary IAS officer Puja Khedkar and debarred her from all future examinations or selections.

'He should be tested': Kangana Ranaut says Rahul Gandhi comes to Parliament drunk or high on drugs

Newly-elected Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut stirred a controversy by alleging that Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi could be taking drugs and should be drug tested.

'Sheep, not dog meat,' says FSSAI on consignment seized at KSR Bengaluru railway station

Days after controversy erupted over alleged transportation of dog meat at the KSR Bengaluru railway station, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has confirmed that the meat seized on July 26 was "not dog but sheep meat".

Five-year-old carries gun to school in Bihar, shoots another student

A five-year-old boy in Bihar reached his school with a handgun on Wednesday and opened fire on another child, leaving the Class 3 student injured, police said.

Olympics 2024 | Lakshya Sen stuns Christie to enter men's singles pre-quarterfinals

India's Lakshya Sen progressed to the pre-quarterfinals of the Olympics men's singles badminton competition with a stunning straight-game win over Indonesia's world number 4 Jonatan Christie in the final group match here on Wednesday.

Iran's Khamenei says avenging Haniyeh's killing is Tehran's duty

Avenging Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh's assassination is "Tehran's duty" because it occurred in the Iranian capital, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Wednesday.

NASA smacked a spacecraft into an asteroid – and learned details about its 12-million-year history

Five new studies published in Nature Communications journal today have used the images sent back from DART (Double Asteroid Redirection Test) and its travel buddy LICIACube to unravel the origins of the Didymos-Dimorphos dual asteroid system. They’ve also put that data in context for other asteroids out there.

Olympics 2024 | Kusale enters 50m rifle 3 positions final after finishing 7th in qualification, Aishwary Tomar out

Indian shooter Swapnil Kusale on Wednesday qualified for the finals of 50m rifle 3 positions here after finishing seventh in the qualification round but Aishwary Tomar ended at the 11th position to make an exit.

Adani Group considers investing in Vietnam's airports

India's Adani Group is considering investing in two airports in Vietnam, the Vietnamese government said on Wednesday, weeks after the company revealed it had permission to build a seaport in the country.

Published 31 July 2024, 13:46 IST
