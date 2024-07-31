DH Evening Brief | Blame game erupts between Amit Shah & Kerala CM over Wayanad disaster; UPSC cancels candidature of Puja Khedkar

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday refuted Union Home Minister Amit Shah's claim that the state government was warned as early as July 23 regarding a possible natural calamity in Wayanad due to heavy rains.
The UPSC on Wednesday said it has cancelled the provisional candidature of probationary IAS officer Puja Khedkar and debarred her from all future examinations or selections.
Newly-elected Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut stirred a controversy by alleging that Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi could be taking drugs and should be drug tested.
Days after controversy erupted over alleged transportation of dog meat at the KSR Bengaluru railway station, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has confirmed that the meat seized on July 26 was "not dog but sheep meat".
A five-year-old boy in Bihar reached his school with a handgun on Wednesday and opened fire on another child, leaving the Class 3 student injured, police said.
India's Lakshya Sen progressed to the pre-quarterfinals of the Olympics men's singles badminton competition with a stunning straight-game win over Indonesia's world number 4 Jonatan Christie in the final group match here on Wednesday.
Avenging Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh's assassination is "Tehran's duty" because it occurred in the Iranian capital, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Wednesday.
Five new studies published in Nature Communications journal today have used the images sent back from DART (Double Asteroid Redirection Test) and its travel buddy LICIACube to unravel the origins of the Didymos-Dimorphos dual asteroid system. They’ve also put that data in context for other asteroids out there.
Indian shooter Swapnil Kusale on Wednesday qualified for the finals of 50m rifle 3 positions here after finishing seventh in the qualification round but Aishwary Tomar ended at the 11th position to make an exit.
India's Adani Group is considering investing in two airports in Vietnam, the Vietnamese government said on Wednesday, weeks after the company revealed it had permission to build a seaport in the country.
