DH Evening Brief | Bombay HC says Badlapur encounter could have been avoided; Court orders probe against Siddaramaiah in MUDA 'scam' case

Here are the top stories of the evening.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 25 September 2024, 13:28 IST

'Why was he shot in the head': Bombay High Court says Badlapur encounter could've been avoided

The Bombay High Court said the probe into the killing of Badlapur sexual assault case accused Akshay Shinde in a shoot-out should be carried out in a fair and impartial manner.

Read more

MP/MLAs court orders probe against Siddaramaiah in MUDA 'scam' case

The special court for cases involving MP/MLAs on Wednesday ordered an investigation against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the MUDA alternative sites allotment case.

Read more

RSS invading state 'like rats', BJP bought some leaders, says CM Hemant Soren

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren compared the RSS with "rats" and accused both the BJP and the RSS of attempting to undermine communal harmony in the state for electoral gains.

Read more

Expel Kangana Ranaut if you don't agree with her views on farm laws: Congress dares BJP

The Congress stepped up its attack on the BJP over its MP Kangana Ranaut's remarks calling for bringing back the three farm laws, demanding that the actor-politician be expelled by the ruling party.

Read more

If Congress comes to power even by mistake, it will ruin state with its infighting, says PM Modi

PM Modi launched a blistering attack on the Congress saying if it comes to power in Haryana even by mistake, stability and development will be at stake

Read more

India edges past Japan, ranks third on Asia Power Index of Australian think tank

India ranks third in the annual Asia Power Index, released by an Australian think-tank, surpassing Japan on the back of strong post-Covid 19 economic growth, while China's power appeared to plateau just below US.

Read more

'It seems Kali Yug has arrived,' says Allahabad HC judge as elderly couple fights legal battle over alimony

A legal battle between a couple in their eighties over the amount of alimony prompted the judge before whom the matter came up for hearing to remark that the ‘Kali Yug’ has arrived.

Read more

Chess Olympiad winner Gujrathi dumps title defence in Azerbaijan to meet PM Modi

Grandmaster Vidit Gujrathi has decided against defending his crown at the 10th Vugar Gashimov Memorial Chess Super Tournament in Azerbaijan for an audience with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Read more

Karnataka plans tax waivers for hybrid cars, incentives for EVs

The move could make the state, the second after northern Uttar Pradesh to provide tax breaks to hybrid cars, for which Toyota has lobbied New Delhi.

Read more

Russia has secret war drones project in China, intel sources say

Russia has established a weapons programme in China to develop and produce long-range attack drones for use in the war against Ukraine,

Read more

Published 25 September 2024, 13:28 IST
