DH Evening Brief | Bombay HC says Badlapur encounter could have been avoided; Court orders probe against Siddaramaiah in MUDA 'scam' case

The Bombay High Court said the probe into the killing of Badlapur sexual assault case accused Akshay Shinde in a shoot-out should be carried out in a fair and impartial manner.
The special court for cases involving MP/MLAs on Wednesday ordered an investigation against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the MUDA alternative sites allotment case.
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren compared the RSS with "rats" and accused both the BJP and the RSS of attempting to undermine communal harmony in the state for electoral gains.
The Congress stepped up its attack on the BJP over its MP Kangana Ranaut's remarks calling for bringing back the three farm laws, demanding that the actor-politician be expelled by the ruling party.
PM Modi launched a blistering attack on the Congress saying if it comes to power in Haryana even by mistake, stability and development will be at stake
India ranks third in the annual Asia Power Index, released by an Australian think-tank, surpassing Japan on the back of strong post-Covid 19 economic growth, while China's power appeared to plateau just below US.
A legal battle between a couple in their eighties over the amount of alimony prompted the judge before whom the matter came up for hearing to remark that the ‘Kali Yug’ has arrived.
Grandmaster Vidit Gujrathi has decided against defending his crown at the 10th Vugar Gashimov Memorial Chess Super Tournament in Azerbaijan for an audience with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The move could make the state, the second after northern Uttar Pradesh to provide tax breaks to hybrid cars, for which Toyota has lobbied New Delhi.
Russia has established a weapons programme in China to develop and produce long-range attack drones for use in the war against Ukraine,
