DH Evening Brief | Budget brings tax relief for middle class, focus on jobs through skilling; SC declines to cancel NEET-UG exam

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday presented the Union Budget 2024-25 that seeks to provide relief for the middle class by reducing tax burden in selected categories and boosting employment through skilling, incentivising employers, especially MSMEs and enhancing allocation for housing, agriculture and rural roads.
Read more
The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed the pleas seeking cancellation and re-test of the controversy-ridden NEET-UG 2024, holding that there was no data on record to indicate a systemic leak of question paper and other malpractices.
Read more
The silhouette of the recent electoral reversals outlined the Modi government’s first budget in its third term in office as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman loosened the purse strings to push job growth, enhance support for farmers, and offer tax sops to the middle classes while making special allowances for Andhra Pradesh and Bihar to keep its key allies- TDP and JD(U) in good humor.
Read more
An aggressive Opposition on Tuesday pounced on Narendra Modi government’s latest budget calling it a ‘Kursi Bachao’ budget that “did not provide” any concrete proposals to tackle price rise, unemployment and farmers’ issue while trying to 'unsuccessfully' copying ideas from them.
Read more
The government on Tuesday allocated Rs 6.21 lakh crore for defence in 2024-25, up from last year's outlay of Rs 5.94 lakh crore.
Read more
Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2024 today for the Modi 3.0 government. Earlier in the year, on February 1, Sitharaman had presented the Interim Budget in her capacity as the Finance Minister. Read more
The Budget 2024-24 on Tuesday allocated Rs 1,309.46 crore for census, a significant reduction from 2021-22 when Rs 3,768 crore was allocated for the decadal exercise, an indication that it may not be carried out even after a significant delay.
Read more
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday announced the opening up of the highly restrictive nuclear sector to private companies during the Union Budget 2024 presentation by allowing them to set up small nuclear reactors and carry out research on small, as well as modular nuclear reactors in partnership with the government.
Read more
The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday stayed the FIR registered against two officers of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Bengaluru. The officials had challenged the FIR registered against them for allegedly pressuring a state government official tname former minister B Nagendra and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the Maharshi Valmiki ST Development Corporation scam case.
Read more
Prime Minister Narendra Modi government on Tuesday unveiled a slew of initiatives to support skilling and jobs with a financial outlay of Rs 2 lakh crore over the next five years which is estimated to benefit 4.1 crore youth.
Read more