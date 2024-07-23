Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

DH Evening Brief | Budget brings tax relief for middle class, focus on jobs through skilling; SC declines to cancel NEET-UG exam

Here are the top stories this evening.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 23 July 2024, 14:51 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Union Budget 2024: Tax relief for middle class; focus on jobs through skilling, incentivising employers

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday presented the Union Budget 2024-25 that seeks to provide relief for the middle class by reducing tax burden in selected categories and boosting employment through skilling, incentivising employers, especially MSMEs and enhancing allocation for housing, agriculture and rural roads.

Read more

No Re-NEET: Supreme Court declines to cancel NEET-UG exam

The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed the pleas seeking cancellation and re-test of the controversy-ridden NEET-UG 2024, holding that there was no data on record to indicate a systemic leak of question paper and other malpractices.

Read more

Union Budget 2024: Coalition politics, electoral reversals shape Modi 3.0 'Viksit Bharat' modus operandi

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

The silhouette of the recent electoral reversals outlined the Modi government’s first budget in its third term in office as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman loosened the purse strings to push job growth, enhance support for farmers, and offer tax sops to the middle classes while making special allowances for Andhra Pradesh and Bihar to keep its key allies- TDP and JD(U) in good humor.

Read more

'Kursi bachao budget': Oppn says states ruled by it ignored, slams BJP for appeasing allies

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

An aggressive Opposition on Tuesday pounced on Narendra Modi government’s latest budget calling it a ‘Kursi Bachao’ budget that “did not provide” any concrete proposals to tackle price rise, unemployment and farmers’ issue while trying to 'unsuccessfully' copying ideas from them.

Read more

Defence budget pegged at Rs 6.21 lakh crore for 2024-25

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

The government on Tuesday allocated Rs 6.21 lakh crore for defence in 2024-25, up from last year's outlay of Rs 5.94 lakh crore.

Read more

What AI had to say about Nirmala Sitharaman's Union and Interim Budgets

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2024 today for the Modi 3.0 government. Earlier in the year, on February 1, Sitharaman had presented the Interim Budget in her capacity as the Finance Minister. Read more

Census, NPR unlikely in 2024 too as only Rs 1,309.46 crore allocated in Budget

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

The Budget 2024-24 on Tuesday allocated Rs 1,309.46 crore for census, a significant reduction from 2021-22 when Rs 3,768 crore was allocated for the decadal exercise, an indication that it may not be carried out even after a significant delay.

Read more

Government announces opening up of nuclear sector for private companies

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday announced the opening up of the highly restrictive nuclear sector to private companies during the Union Budget 2024 presentation by allowing them to set up small nuclear reactors and carry out research on small, as well as modular nuclear reactors in partnership with the government.

Read more

Valmiki Corporation scam: Karnataka High Court stays FIR against two ED officials

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday stayed the FIR registered against two officers of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Bengaluru. The officials had challenged the FIR registered against them for allegedly pressuring a state government official tname former minister B Nagendra and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the Maharshi Valmiki ST Development Corporation scam case.

Read more

Rs 2 lakh crore package to support jobs, skilling; 4.1 crore youth to benefit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi government on Tuesday unveiled a slew of initiatives to support skilling and jobs with a financial outlay of Rs 2 lakh crore over the next five years which is estimated to benefit 4.1 crore youth.

Read more

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 July 2024, 14:51 IST
India News

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT