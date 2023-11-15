DH Evening Brief: Bus accident in J&K leaves 38 dead; Kohli scores 50th ODI ton to surpass Sachin Tendulkar

38 killed, 17 hurt as bus falls into gorge in Jammu & Kashmir's Doda
The bus, carrying over 55 passengers, skidded off the road near Trungal-Assar on the Batote-Kishtwar national highway and fell 300 feet downhill, Jammu Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar said.
Virat Kohli gets historic 50th ODI hundred, surpasses idol Tendulkar
Virat Kohli became the first batter in the history of the game to score 50 ODI centuries, going past his idol Sachin Tendulkar during the World Cup semifinal against New Zealand here on Wednesday.
AAP says it will file complaint with EC on BJP's 'derogatory' social media campaign against Kejriwal
The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday accused the BJP of running a 'derogatory and misleading' campaign on social media against its national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and said it will submit a complaint to the Election Commission.
Babar Azam quits as Pakistan captain following dismal World Cup campaign
Veteran batter Babar Azam on Tuesday announced that he would be stepping down as captain of the Pakistan team in all cricket formats.
Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Workers, family members hold protest over delay in rescuing trapped labourers
Workers, family members and others held a protest outside the under-construction tunnel at Silkyara on Wednesday over the delay in rescuing labourers trapped inside for the last three days.
Compensation for dog-bite victims Rs 10,000 per tooth mark: Punjab & Haryana HC
The Punjab and Haryana High Court has held that it is the primary responsibility of a state to compensate the victims of incidents involving stray animals and said in a case of dog bite, the financial assistance will be Rs 10,000 per tooth mark.
Posters calling Kumaraswamy 'electricity thief' appear near his house
Posters dubbing former Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy as 'current thief' surfaced on the walls near his house a day after the Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company registered a case of power theft against him.
Cash seizures rise ahead of elections in five states
In the run-up to the assembly elections in five states, the income tax department has seized more unexplained cash as compared to elections held in those states earlier, CBDT chairman Nitin Gupta said on Wednesday.
Al Shifa doctor says staff hiding from gunfire during Israeli raid in Gaza
A doctor in Gaza's Al Shifa hospital told Reuters on Wednesday that gunfire forced staff to stay away from windows for their safety as Israeli forces began raiding the complex.
Is Argentina the first AI election?
AI’s prominent role in Argentina’s campaign and the political debate it has set off underscore the technology’s growing prevalence and show that, with its expanding power and falling cost, it is now likely to be a factor in many democratic elections around the globe.