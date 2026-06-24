DH Evening Brief | Cabinet expansion: 'Don’t entertain lobbying', Shivakumar told; Smoke inhalation primary cause of 15 deaths in Lucknow fire

<h2>Cabinet expansion | 'Don't entertain lobbying of any kind': Congress top brass tells CM D K Shivakumar</h2>.<p>The Congress high command on Wednesday rang up Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and asked him “not to entertain lobbying of any kind” by lawmakers vying to join the Cabinet, sources said.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/zero-tolerance-towards-those-lobbying-congress-top-brass-tells-cm-d-k-shivakumar-not-to-entertain-requests-for-cabinet-berths-4050567">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Lucknow fire: All 15 killed from smoke inhalation; post mortem report rules out burns as primary cause</h2>.<p>Fifteen people who died in the devastating fire that tore through a building in Lucknow's Aliganj area succumbed to suffocation after inhaling large quantities of smoke, with post-mortem examinations revealing that toxic fumes, not flames, were the primary cause of death, doctors said on Wednesday.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttar-pradesh/lucknow-fire-all-15-killed-from-smoke-inhalation-post-mortem-report-rules-out-burns-as-primary-cause-4050660">Read more</a></p>.<h2>India asks citizens to avoid non-essential travel to Iran despite improved security situation</h2>.<p>Amid ongoing diplomatic efforts to end the months-long West Asia conflict, the Indian Embassy in Tehran on Wednesday updated its travel advisory, noting an improvement in the overall security situation while continuing to urge Indian citizens avoid all non-essential travel to Iran.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/india-asks-citizens-to-avoid-non-essential-travel-to-iran-despite-improved-security-situation-4050505">Read more</a></p>.<h2>In a first, US Senate votes to check Trump’s war powers, rebuking him on Iran</h2>.<p>The Senate on Tuesday adopted a resolution instructing President Donald Trump to end the war in Iran or seek congressional authorization to continue it, delivering the most significant bipartisan rebuke yet of the conflict.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/us/senate-votes-to-check-trumps-war-powers-rebuking-him-on-iran-4050246">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Four killed in Kolkata warehouse collapse, CM Suvendu says construction was faulty</h2>.<p>At least four people were killed and 18 others rescued after a three-storey under-construction warehouse collapsed in the Taratala area of west Kolkata on Wednesday afternoon, leaving several workers feared trapped beneath the debris.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-bengal/four-killed-in-kolkata-warehouse-collapse-cm-suvendu-says-construction-was-faulty-4050746">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Karnataka government agrees to implement Centre’s new rural jobs law</h2>.<p>The Congress-governed Karnataka announced Wednesday that the Viksit Bharat - Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) will be implemented in the state from July 1 even as it prepares to challenge the new law before the Supreme Court.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/karnataka-government-agrees-to-implement-centres-new-rural-jobs-law-4050680">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Lucknow fire aftermath: Dozens of coaching institutes sealed across UP over lack of safety standards</h2>.<p>Within days after the death of 15 people, mostly students in a massive fire at an animation centre cum coaching in Lucknow, the government launched a major campaign across the state against coaching institutes being run from unauthorised buildings and without proper safety standards.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttar-pradesh/lucknow-fire-aftermath-dozens-of-coaching-institutes-sealed-across-up-over-lack-of-safety-standards-4050688">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Problem if I speak, problem if I am silent': Rajinikanth breaks silence on controversy and trolls</h2>.<p>Tamil superstar Rajinikanth has recently broken his silence on the intense public scrutiny that he gets subjected to every now and then.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/entertainment/problem-if-i-speak-problem-if-i-am-silent-rajinikanth-breaks-silence-on-controversy-and-trolls-4050441">Read more</a></p>.<h2>India and US conclude key trade talks, eye first-phase deal before July 24</h2>.<p>India and the US on Wednesday concluded two-day ministerial-level talks on the proposed first phase of the bilateral trade agreement (BTA), a framework for which was announced in February this year.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/india-and-us-conclude-key-trade-talks-eye-first-phase-deal-before-july-24-4050546">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Was Iran's 'jellyfish' drone swarm behind US F-15E jet crash?</h2>.<p>An American F-15E fighter jet was shot down in Iranian territory in April. The pilot was rescued hours after ejecting the aircraft by the US special military forces successfully. The weapons systems officer also was rescued.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/us/was-irans-jellyfish-drone-swarm-behind-us-f-15e-jet-crash-4050408">Read more</a></p>