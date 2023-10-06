DH Evening Brief: Canada evacuates diplomats from India; Men's team win hockey gold to continue Asian Games streak

Canada evacuates diplomats from India
Canada has evacuated a majority of its diplomats working in India outside of New Delhi to either Kuala Lumpur or Singapore after it gave Ottawa an October 10 deadline to reduce its diplomatic staff to achieve parity in strength following a row over the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, according to a media report on Friday.
India thrash Japan 5-1 to reclaim Asian Games gold in men's hockey, qualify for Paris Olympics
A dominant Indian men's hockey team thrashed defending champions Japan 5-1 to reclaim the Asian Games gold medal after nine years and qualify for next year's Paris Olympics on Friday.
SC declines to order status quo on Bihar caste census
The Supreme Court on Friday declined to order status quo on the Bihar government's decision to collect and publish caste census data, saying normally all policies depend on the numbers only.
Massive Mumbai fire leaves 7 dead; CM announces ex-gratia
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday condoled the loss of lives in a residential building fire in Mumbai and announced an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh for the kin of each of the deceased victims. A massive fire at Jay Sandesh building, a ground-plus-seven structure, in Goregaon West area killed seven people and left over 40 injured.
NewsClick row: Delhi HC issues notice to police on pleas against founder, HR head's arrest in UAPA case
The Delhi High Court on Friday sought the response of the city police on the pleas filed by NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha and HR department head Amit Chakravarty challenging their arrest in a case lodged under the anti-terror law UAPA.
Sikkim flood: CM announces Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia to kin of deceased
Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Friday announced an ex-gratia compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the family of those who died in the flash flood in the state.
Shraddha Kapoor becomes latest Bollywood star to be summoned by ED
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned actor Shraddha Kapoor in connection with the Mahadev app betting scam, multiple media outlets reported.
Bilkis Bano case: SC to hear pleas against release of 11 convicts on Oct 9
The Supreme Court said on Friday it will hear on October 9 the arguments on petitions challenging the premature release of 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano gangrape case and murder of seven of her family members during the 2002 Gujarat riots.
Army officer who fired on soldiers in J&K's Rajouri to face Court of Inquiry
The Army has initiated a Court of Inquiry against a major-rank officer who allegedly opened fire on his colleagues and exploded grenades inside a camp in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Friday.
Shubman Gill down with dengue, could be out for multiple games
The Indian team's worries ahead of its opening World Cup game against Australia have been compounded with in-form Shubman Gill suspected to be suffering from dengue and the batter is a doubtful starter for Sunday's match against Australia here.