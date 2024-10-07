Home
DH Evening Brief | CBI files charge sheet against key accused in RG Kar rape-murder case; US scientists Ambros and Ruvkun awarded Nobel prize in medicine

Here are the top stories this evening.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 07 October 2024, 13:12 IST

Nobel prize for medicine goes to US scientists Ambros and Ruvkun

Scientists Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun won the 2024 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for the discovery of microRNA and its role in gene regulation.

Maldives President Muizzu, PM Modi promise to strengthen cooperation, ink currency swap agreement

Seeking to strengthen bilateral ties, India and the Maldives inked a currency swap agreement to the tune of $400 million, a move that would help the archipelago nation overcome foreign exchange reserve issues.

Jammu and Kashmir Elections 2024 | Farooq Abdullah says no objections in taking rival PDP's support for govt formation

Ahead of counting of votes, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah said his party was open to the idea of taking support of Mehbooba Mufti's PDP to form government in the Union territory.

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 | Neither tired nor retired, high command decision on CM pick acceptable to all, says Hooda

A day before the Haryana assembly poll results, senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda reiterated that he is "neither tired nor retired" and said the final decision of the high command on the chief ministerial pick will be acceptable to all.

Karnataka govt to discuss caste census report during cabinet meeting on October 18

The Karnataka govt will discuss caste census report during cabinet meeting on October 18, CM Siddaramaiah said.

Celebrated Indian gymnast Dipa Karmakar announces retirement

Celebrated Indian gymnast Dipa Karmakar announced retirement on Monday.

'It's time for rupee to appreciate,' says Piyush Goyal

India's Trade Minister Piyush Goyal said it is time for the Indian rupee to appreciate on the back of inflows in debt and equity markets.

Hamas fires fresh rockets towards Israel on Oct 7 attack anniversary

Hamas' armed wing attacked on Monday Israel's Tel Aviv with a missile salvo, the group said in statement, with the Israeli military saying sirens were sounded in central Israel.

