DH Evening Brief | CBI 'likely' to issue 'Blue Corner Notice' against Prajwal; Ex-Delhi Congress leaders, including Arvinder Singh Lovely, join BJP

CBI likely to issue 'Blue Corner Notice' against Prajwal Revanna: SIT
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday was informed by officials of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged sex scandal involving Prajwal Revanna that there is a possibility of the CBI issuing a 'Blue Corner Notice', against the Hasssan MP.
Former Delhi Congress leaders, including Arvinder Singh Lovely, join BJP
Days after his resignation as Delhi Congress chief, senior leader Arvinder Singh Lovely on Saturday joined the BJP for the second time in seven years along with four other leaders who are opposed to the alliance with AAP and raised objections against two “outsider” Lok Sabha candidates.
The Khalistan concern: Canada's probe finds India guilty of attempts to influence Ottawa's politics
Indian officials, including Canada-based proxies, engage in a range of activities that seek to influence Canadian communities and politicians to "align" Ottawa's position with New Delhi's interests on key issues, particularly concerns over Khalistani separatists in Canada, an official probe has found.
PM Modi a ‘shahanshaah’, cut off from public: Priyanka Gandhi responds to ‘shehzada’ jibe for Rahul
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a ‘shahanshaah’ (king of king) who lives in a palace, but is cut off from the public, responding to the PM’s ‘shehzada’ jibe for her brother Rahul Gandhi.
TMC claims BJP's Suvendu Adhikari orchestrated 'Sandeshkhali conspiracy' to defame Bengal
Amid the row over incidents in Sandeshkhali where allegations of sexual abuse against TMC leaders have surfaced, the party on Saturday released a video on social media, claiming that the episode was a "conspiracy" by the BJP to defame West Bengal aheah of the Lok Sabha elections.
Denied party funding, Congress Puri candidate Sucharita Mohanty returns ticket
Congress candidate for the Puri Lok Sabha constituency Sucharita Mohanty has declined to contest the elections and returned the party ticket alleging lack of funding from the party.
Air India reduces cabin baggage allowance to 15 kg for lowest fare segment
Loss-making Air India has reduced the free cabin baggage allowance to 15 kilogram from 20 kilogram for the lowest economy fare segment on domestic flights.
Yogi equates inheritance tax with Aurangzeb's 'jizya' again at Guna rally, hails Scindias for 'fighting Afghans'
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said the Congress manifesto talked of 'jizya' (tax imposed on non-Muslims in medieval India) and promotion of cow slaughter and likened it to the "cruel rule of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb".
Did not get any letter on allegations against Prajwal Revanna: Vijayendra
Karnataka BJP President B Y Vijayendra on Saturday rejected claims that he was in the know about the sexual abuse allegations against Hassan JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, and asserted that the issue would have no adverse impact on the two parties in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.
England Women using Artificial Intelligence to select playing XI: Coach Jon Lewis
England are using Artificial Intelligence (AI) while picking their playing eleven, women's Head coach Jon Lewis has revealed, saying the technology provided crucial feedback as far as match-ups are concerned and also helped them win T20 series against Australia.
