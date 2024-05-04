Home
DH Evening Brief | CBI 'likely' to issue 'Blue Corner Notice' against Prajwal; Ex-Delhi Congress leaders, including Arvinder Singh Lovely, join BJP

Here are the top stories this evening.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 04 May 2024, 13:33 IST
CBI likely to issue 'Blue Corner Notice' against Prajwal Revanna: SIT

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday was informed by officials of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged sex scandal involving Prajwal Revanna that there is a possibility of the CBI issuing a 'Blue Corner Notice', against the Hasssan MP.

Read more

Former Delhi Congress leaders, including Arvinder Singh Lovely, join BJP

Days after his resignation as Delhi Congress chief, senior leader Arvinder Singh Lovely on Saturday joined the BJP for the second time in seven years along with four other leaders who are opposed to the alliance with AAP and raised objections against two “outsider” Lok Sabha candidates.

Read more

The Khalistan concern: Canada's probe finds India guilty of attempts to influence Ottawa's politics

Indian officials, including Canada-based proxies, engage in a range of activities that seek to influence Canadian communities and politicians to "align" Ottawa's position with New Delhi's interests on key issues, particularly concerns over Khalistani separatists in Canada, an official probe has found.

Read more

PM Modi a ‘shahanshaah’, cut off from public: Priyanka Gandhi responds to ‘shehzada’ jibe for Rahul

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a ‘shahanshaah’ (king of king) who lives in a palace, but is cut off from the public, responding to the PM’s ‘shehzada’ jibe for her brother Rahul Gandhi.

TMC claims BJP's Suvendu Adhikari orchestrated 'Sandeshkhali conspiracy' to defame Bengal

Amid the row over incidents in Sandeshkhali where allegations of sexual abuse against TMC leaders have surfaced, the party on Saturday released a video on social media, claiming that the episode was a "conspiracy" by the BJP to defame West Bengal aheah of the Lok Sabha elections.

Read more

Denied party funding, Congress Puri candidate Sucharita Mohanty returns ticket

Congress candidate for the Puri Lok Sabha constituency Sucharita Mohanty has declined to contest the elections and returned the party ticket alleging lack of funding from the party.

Read more

Air India reduces cabin baggage allowance to 15 kg for lowest fare segment

Loss-making Air India has reduced the free cabin baggage allowance to 15 kilogram from 20 kilogram for the lowest economy fare segment on domestic flights.

Read more

Yogi equates inheritance tax with Aurangzeb's 'jizya' again at Guna rally, hails Scindias for 'fighting Afghans'

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said the Congress manifesto talked of 'jizya' (tax imposed on non-Muslims in medieval India) and promotion of cow slaughter and likened it to the "cruel rule of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb".

Read more

Did not get any letter on allegations against Prajwal Revanna: Vijayendra

Karnataka BJP President B Y Vijayendra on Saturday rejected claims that he was in the know about the sexual abuse allegations against Hassan JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, and asserted that the issue would have no adverse impact on the two parties in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.


Read more

England Women using Artificial Intelligence to select playing XI: Coach Jon Lewis

England are using Artificial Intelligence (AI) while picking their playing eleven, women's Head coach Jon Lewis has revealed, saying the technology provided crucial feedback as far as match-ups are concerned and also helped them win T20 series against Australia.

Read more

Published 04 May 2024, 13:33 IST
India News

