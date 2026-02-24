<h2>Union Cabinet approves renaming Kerala as 'Keralam'</h2>.<p>Kerala will soon be ‘Keralam’, with the Union government on Tuesday setting in motion the process of renaming the State.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/union-cabinet-approves-renaming-kerala-as-keralam-3909912">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'You should study, then speak': Karnataka HC reprimands Ranveer Singh, grants interim relief in Kantara mimicry case</h2>.<p>The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday (February 24, 2026) reprimanded Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh for mimicking a female deity (Chavundi Daiva) portrayed by Kannada actor Rishab Shetty in the movie Kantara Chapter-1.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/if-you-are-a-star-no-worriesyou-have-hurt-the-sentiments-of-people-ranveer-singh-gets-relief-from-karnataka-high-court-in-kantara-mimicry-case-3909782">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Shirtless' protest at AI Summit | Youth Congress chief arrested; Rahul Gandhi says 'proof of cowardice'</h2>.<p>Youth Congress president Uday Bhanu Chib was arrested on Tuesday after questioning in connection with T-shirt protest at the 'India AI Impact Summit', immediately inviting criticism from the Congress with Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi calling the police action “proof of dictatorial tendencies and cowardice”.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi/shirtless-protest-at-ai-summit-youth-congress-chief-arrested-rahul-gandhi-says-proof-of-cowardice-3909720">Read more</a></p>.<h2>PM Modi to visit Israel from February 25-26</h2>.<p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Israel from February 25 to 26, India's foreign ministry said on Tuesday.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/pm-modi-to-visit-israel-from-february-25-26-3910019">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'The Kerala Story 2' depicts secular state like Kerala in wrong light: HC</h2>.<p>The Kerala High Court on Tuesday observed that 'The Kerala Story 2 - Goes Beyond' depicts a state like Kerala where everyone lives in communal harmony in a wrong light.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala/the-kerala-story-2-depicts-secular-state-like-kerala-in-wrong-light-hc-3909881">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Union government to soon launch HPV vaccination programme for girls aged 14</h2>.<p>Official sources said that the the Union government will soon be launching a nationwide HPV (human papillomavirus) vaccination programme which will target girls aged 14.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/union-government-to-soon-launch-hpv-vaccination-programme-for-girls-aged-14-3909851">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Is 16th Finance Commission offering southern states a fair deal?</h2>.<p>Four out of five major southern States — Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana — are currently ruled by Opposition parties.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/opinion/is-16th-finance-commission-offering-southern-states-a-fair-deal-3909640">Read more</a></p>.<h2>US tariffs come in at lower 10% rate</h2>.<p>The United States imposed a new tariff from Tuesday of 10% on all goods not covered by exemptions, the US Customs and Border Protection said, the rate first announced by President Donald Trump on Friday, rather than the 15% he promised a day later.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/us/us-tariffs-come-in-at-lower-10-rate-3909939">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Buyer Beware': Trump warns of higher tariffs to countries that 'play games' with US trade deals</h2>.<p>US President Donald Trump on Monday warned countries against backing away from recently negotiated trade deals with the U.S. after the Supreme Court struck down his emergency tariffs, saying that if they did, he would hit them with much higher duties under different trade laws.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/buyer-beware-trump-warns-of-higher-tariffs-to-countries-that-play-games-with-us-trade-deals-3909902">Read more</a></p>.<h2>‘It was a mistake’: Steve Bucknor on Sachin Tendulkar LBW controversy in 2004 Brisbane Test</h2>.<p>In a candid admission, legendary umpire and former member of ICC's elite panel, Steve Bucknor has revealed about the most difficult decision that he has to live with as an umpire.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/it-was-a-mistake-steve-bucknor-on-sachin-tendulkar-lbw-controversy-in-2004-brisbane-test-3909801">Read more</a></p>