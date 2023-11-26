DH Evening Brief: Centre asks states to review healthcare readiness after pneumonia outbreak in China; Hamas says four commanders killed in fighting

Pneumonia outbreak in China: Centre monitoring situation, asks states to review healthcare readiness
The Union Health Ministry has advised states to immediately review public health preparedness in view of recent reports indicating a surge in respiratory illness in children in northern China.
Hamas says four military commanders killed in fighting
The armed wing of the Palestinian militant group Hamas announced on Sunday the killing of four of its military commanders in the Gaza Strip, including the commander of the North Gaza brigade Ahmad Al Ghandour.
India 'convicted' before investigation completed: Indian envoy on Canada's allegations over Nijjar's killing
India was "absolutely" and "decidedly" not involved in the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada, and Ottawa has 'convicted' New Delhi even before the completion of the investigation, India's High Commissioner here Sanjay Kumar Verma has said.
Deal between Cong, BRS to make KCR CM & Rahul Gandhi PM, alleges Amit Shah
Amit Shah on Sunday alleged that a deal has been done between the ruling BRS in Telangana and Congress to make K Chandrasekhar Rao as chief minister again and that he would later help Rahul Gandhi to become prime minister.
Russia puts Meta's spokesperson on wanted list
Russia has put Meta Platforms' spokesperson Andy Stone on a wanted list on unspecified charges, state-run TASS news agency reported on Sunday.
Gujarat Titans retain Hardik Pandya, rumours of move to MI quashed
Gujarat Titans have retained Hardik Pandya for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League. Earlier, there were rumours circulating that Pandya would be moving to his old team, Mumbai Indians.
K'taka BJP to open control rooms offering legal aid to its workers harassed by cops
The opposition BJP will open control rooms at the state district level for its workers and leaders to receive complains about police harassment, Karnataka BJP chief B Y Vijayendra said on Sunday.
Youth killed over playing of music during Jagadharti puja immersion
A youth was killed when a man allegedly attacked him with a scissor over playing of music during Jagadharthi Puja immersion procession in the eastern part of the city's Chingrighata area, police said on Sunday.