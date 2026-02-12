<h2>Defence Ministry clears procurement of Rafale jets, other acquisitions worth Rs 3.6 lakh crore</h2>.<p>The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) on Thursday approved Rs 3.60 lakh crore worth of capital acquisition proposals to enhance the combat readiness.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/defence-ministry-clears-procurement-of-rafale-jets-other-acquisitions-worth-rs-36-lakh-crore-3896068">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Came to discuss political things, not just to breathe air': D K Shivakumar on AICC meet, dismisses talks of CM post</h2>.<p>Even as speculations remained rife about a possible change of power in Karnataka, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Thursday, February 12, said that the chief ministerial post was not discussed during his meeting with Congress leaders at the AICC.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/came-to-discuss-political-things-not-just-to-breathe-air-d-k-shivakumar-on-aicc-meet-dismisses-talks-of-cm-post-3895963">Read more</a>.</p>.<h2>Kanpur Lamborghini crash: Police hunt for days, court frees accused Shivam Mishra for Rs 20,000 in hours</h2>.<p>Kanpur: Shivam Mishra, son of local tobacco baron K K Mishra, got bail from a court here on Thursday, just a few hours after his arrest in connection with the high-profile Lamborghini crash that left several people injured.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttar-pradesh/kanpur-lamborghini-crash-police-hunt-for-days-court-frees-accused-shivam-mishra-for-rs-20000-in-hours-3896003">Read more</a></p>.<h2>BJP MLA Byrathi Basavaraj arrested in Biklu Shiva murder case after Supreme Court rejects anticipatory bail plea</h2>.<p>BJP MLA Byrathi Basavaraj was arrested upon his arrival at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru on Thursday evening, hours after the Supreme Court denied him anticipatory bail in the Biklu Shiva murder case. </p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/bjp-mla-byrathi-basavaraj-arrested-in-biklu-shiva-murder-case-after-supreme-court-rejects-anticipatory-bail-plea-3896357">Read more</a>. </p>.<h2>Karnataka Home Minister Parameshwara gives update on IPL matches in Chinnaswamy Stadium</h2>.<p>Home Minister G Parameshwara on Thursday said that the Cabinet will decide on allowing IPL matches at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. <br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/karnataka-home-minister-parameshwara-gives-update-on-ipl-matches-in-chinnaswamy-stadium-3895868">Read more</a>.</p>.<h2>ICC T20 World Cup 2026 | Are Afghanistan the new 'chokers' in international cricket ?</h2>.<p>It was yet another heartbreak for Afghanistan as they came close to upsetting South Africa in the ICC T20 World 2026 group tie at Ahmedabad before faltering in last hurrah in the match which was decided in two Super Overs.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/icc-t20-world-cup-2026-are-afghanistan-the-new-chokers-in-international-cricket-3895734">Read more</a>.</p>.<h2>'Her life mattered': Family of Indian student killed by speeding US police officer wins Rs 260 crore settlement</h2>.<p>The city of Seattle has reached a $29 million (roughly over Rs 260 crore) settlement with the family of a 23-year-old graduate student from India, Jaahnavi Kandula, who was struck by a speeding police officer as she crossed a street in 2023.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/her-life-mattered-family-of-indian-student-killed-by-speeding-us-police-officer-wins-rs-260-crore-settlement-3895822">Read more</a>.</p>.<h2>BJP MP Nishikant Dubey submits notice to move motion against Rahul Gandhi to cancel his membership</h2>.<p>BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Thursday said he has given a notice to initiate a 'substantive motion' against Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/dubey-rahul-ls-motion-3895780">Read more</a>.</p>.<h2>Flight cancelled? Here's what airlines must offer you under passenger rights rules</h2>.<p>Passengers whose flights have been cancelled by the airline close to the date of travel are entitled to specific rights, including refunds, alternate flights and monetary compensation, depending on when they were informed and the duration of the flight. </p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/flight-cancelled-heres-what-airlines-must-offer-you-under-passenger-rights-rules-3876500">Read more</a>.</p>.<h2>No-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla: What happens now?</h2>.<p>The Opposition parties have put in motion the process to remove Om Birla as Lok Sabha Speaker, alleging that he had acted in a "blatantly partisan" manner in the House and prompting him to step aside from chairing the proceedings till the matter is settled.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/no-confidence-motion-against-lok-sabha-speaker-om-birla-what-happens-now-3894695">Read more</a>.</p>