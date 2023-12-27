DH Evening Brief: Centre declares Muslim League J&K faction unlawful under UAPA; IOA forms ad hoc panel to run affairs of suspended WFI

Modi govt declares Muslim League Jammu Kashmir (Masarat Alam faction) unlawful under UAPA
A faction of Muslim League Jammu Kashmir, led by separatist leader Masarat Alam Bhat, was on Wednesday declared a banned organisation by the government under the stringent anti-terror law.
IOA forms 3-member ad hoc panel to run affairs of suspended WFI
The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Wednesday constituted a three-member ad hoc committee to run the day-to-day affairs of the WFI after the sports ministry suspended the wrestling national body for not following the provisions of its own constitution while taking decisions.
MPhil not a 'recognised' degree, UGC warns students
The University Grants Commission (UGC) warned universities on Wednesday against offering MPhil courses, saying it is not a recognised degree and cautioned students against taking admission in such programmes.
Rally to raise awareness about Kannada signboards in Bengaluru turns violent
Members of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV) took out a rally in the city on Wednesday from Sadahalli, near Devanahalli to Cubbon Park, to raise awareness about the 60 per cent Kannada mandate on the signboards. But the rally, which started on a peaceful note, took a violent turn just hours after it commenced.
Worker killed, another seriously injured in explosion at IOCL facility in Chennai
A Fire and Rescue Services official said the incident took place when workers were engaged in completing tasks like welding 'in an ethanol storage tank' after it was emptied. Five fire tenders immediately rushed to the spot.
Rahul Gandhi to embark on 'Bharat Nyay Yatra' from Manipur to Mumbai
After the five-month long south-to-north Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi will embark on a 66-day 'Bharat Nyay Yatra’ from Imphal in the ethnic violence-hit Manipur to Mumbai starting on January 14. The yatra comes ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and aims to highlight issues related to economic, social and political justice.
Mamata to not attend Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration: Report
The reported boycott comes after CPI(M)'s Sitaram Yechury also turned down the invite, prompting a slightly threatening message from the VHP telling him it is 'in your best interest to join Ram, Ramatva and this Bharat'.
Have full faith army will wipe out terrorism from J&K: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
The Defence Minister, who visited Jammu and Kashmir days after an ambush by militants on Army vehicles in Poonch left four soldiers dead, stated that he will not tolerate "anyone keeping an eye on the army".
Man who sent bomb threat mail to RBI arrested in Gujarat
The Mumbai Crime Branch on Wednesday arrested the person who allegedly sent a mail to the Reserve Bank of India office threatening to plant 11 bombs at three locations. The police are investigating the motive behind the threat mail.
Sensex scales 72k peak for first time; Nifty hits all-time high
Sensex and Nifty soared to fresh closing record highs on Wednesday, with the 30-share benchmark index crossing the historic 72,000 mark, boosted by optimism over the country's macroeconomic fundamentals and firm global market trends.